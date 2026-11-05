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Ligue 1
team-logoLe Havre
Stade Oceane
team-logoStrasbourg
Book Le Havre vs Strasbourg Tickets
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How to get Le Havre vs Strasbourg tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Le Havre
Strasbourg
Ligue 1

Le Havre take on Strasbourg in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Le Havre host Strasbourg on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

In their most recent Ligue 1 encounter at the Stade Océane in February 2026, Le Havre secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Strasbourg. Matches between these two clubs are typically high-scoring affairs, with over 2.5 goals scored in the vast majority of their recent encounters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Havre vs Strasbourg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Le Havre vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Havre vs Strasbourg kicks off at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 12
Stade Oceane

How to buy Le Havre vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Le Havre vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Check the official websites of Le Havre AC or RC Strasbourg. Tickets for home matches are typically released directly to club members and season ticket holders first, before opening up to general public sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Le Havre vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Le Havre vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Goal & Corner Stands: Standard tickets behind the goals generally range from €15 to €25.
  • Sideline & Central Stands: Premium lateral seating along the sides ranges from €35 to €55.
  • Concession Rates: Discounted tickets for youths, students, or children typically fall between €10 to €30.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission Entry: Start around €38 to €50.
  • Average Market Price: Start around €65 to €75.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Range upwards of €90 to €100+ depending on demand.
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Le Havre vs Strasbourg Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Havre vs Strasbourg Form

Le Havre have won once and lost four times across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 defeat to Marseille in Ligue 1, and they also suffered losses to Auxerre (3-1), Lille (1-0), and Toulouse (3-2) during this run. A 6-1 friendly win over Boulogne represents their only victory across the five matches. Le Havre have scored 11 goals and conceded 17 across that sample.

Strasbourg have drawn once and lost four of their last five matches. They were beaten 3-0 by Rennes in their most recent outing and also lost to Paris Saint-Germain (3-1), Nice (2-1), and Paris FC (2-1) in this period. Their only point came from a 1-1 draw with Monaco. Strasbourg have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

LEH

LEH - Form

BOU
W6-1
LIL
L1-0
AJA
L1-3
OM
L4-3
PSG
L1-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
STR

STR - Form

PAR
L2-1
NCE
L2-1
PSG
L1-3
REN
L3-0
AJA
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Le Havre vs Strasbourg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Le Havre won 2-1 at home against Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Le Havre hold two wins to Strasbourg's two, with one draw, and the goals record across those meetings has been tight throughout.

Head to Head

Le HavreDrawStrasbourg
3
0
2
Ligue 1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
2
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
0
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
2
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
3
FT
Ligue 1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
0
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
3
FT
Ligue 1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
3
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
FT
8Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

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