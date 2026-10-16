How to get Hull City vs Ipswich Town tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hull City host Ipswich Town on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the MKM Stadium in Hull.

These two sides previously clashed in the EFL Championship, where Ipswich secured a narrow 1-0 victory at Portman Road. Both clubs are aiming to establish momentum early in the top flight, making this autumn fixture an important test for points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hull City vs Ipswich Town, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hull City vs Ipswich Town Premier League kick-off?

Hull City vs Ipswich Town takes place at the MKM Stadium in Hull, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 The MKM Stadium

How to buy Hull City vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Premier League fixture between Hull City A.F.C. and Ipswich Town F.C. at the MKM Stadium:

1. Official Club Channels

Season Ticket Holders and Members: Priority access is generally given first to official club members and season ticket holders based on loyalty or priority points.

General Sale: If any remaining seats survive the priority windows, tickets become available directly through the official Hull City A.F.C. ticketing portal.

Away Supporters: Away tickets for Ipswich fans are typically distributed directly via Ipswich Town F.C.'s official ticketing system, often utilizing a priority points system or ballot if demand exceeds allocation.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hull City vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets cost?

Here is the ticket price breakdown for the upcoming Premier League fixture between Hull City A.F.C. and Ipswich Town F.C. at the MKM Stadium, categorized by purchasing channel and seating tier:

1. Official Club Channels

General Adult: Tickets start from approximately £30 in standard zones and scale up depending on the seating tier (such as lower bowl versus premium wings).

Senior (65+): Concession pricing starts from approximately £16 in selected seating blocks.

Junior (Ages 2–15): Youth tickets start from approximately £8 across qualifying family and general stands.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Upper Level / Standard Behind-Goal Stands: Resale listings generally start around £120 to £140 for upper-tier or standard views.

Sideline / Premium Lower Bowl: Tickets closer to midfield or in prime lower tier sections typically range from £180 to £350+ depending on real-time market availability.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium lounge-access seating options through secondary platforms and hospitality agents typically exceed £450 to £500+ per ticket.

Hull City vs Ipswich Town Premier League: Everything you need to know

Hull City vs Ipswich Town Form

Hull City have taken four points from their last five matches, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League loss to Newcastle United on September 19, following a 2-2 draw with Chelsea the week before. Hull's only win in that run came away at Coventry City, with a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa also featuring. Across those five matches, Hull scored five goals and conceded six.

Ipswich Town have struggled for form, winning just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with four defeats. Their sole win came at Crystal Palace, where they won 2-3 on September 12, but they have since lost 1-0 to Everton in the Premier League. Ipswich also suffered heavy defeats to Manchester United, 5-2, and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, 2-4. They scored eight goals in that five-match stretch but conceded fourteen.

Hull City vs Ipswich Town: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Championship on March 3, 2026, when Ipswich Town beat Hull City 1-0 at Portman Road. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Ipswich hold three wins to Hull's one, with one draw, including a 3-0 Championship win for Ipswich in October 2023 and a 0-2 victory for Ipswich at the MKM Stadium in November 2025.