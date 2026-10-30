How to get Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hoffenheim host Schalke 04 on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim.

Hoffenheim leads the head-to-head with 14 wins, compared to 9 victories for Schalke 04, alongside 7 draws. Hoffenheim has won the last three competitive encounters against Schalke, including a 2-0 league win and a 3-0 DFB-Pokal victory during the 2022–23 season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga kick-off?

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 kicks off at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 13:30 SNP Arena

How to buy Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the Bundesliga fixture between TSG Hoffenheim and FC Schalke 04, supporters typically have several primary options depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Hoffenheim (Home Fans): Since Hoffenheim is hosting the match at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, tickets can be sought directly through the official TSG Hoffenheim online ticket shop. Home matches usually offer priority windows for club members before opening up to the general public.

Since Hoffenheim is hosting the match at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, tickets can be sought directly through the official TSG Hoffenheim online ticket shop. Home matches usually offer priority windows for club members before opening up to the general public. Schalke 04 (Away Fans): Away fans looking to sit in the designated visiting sections should check the S04 Ticketshop provided by FC Schalke 04, where club members receive first access to away allotments.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Bundesliga fixture between TSG Hoffenheim and FC Schalke 04 based on official club categories and current secondary market listings:

1. Official Club Channels

Kategorie 3 (Blocks S1 & S2): Standard adult tickets start around €18,00 , with child tickets available for roughly €15,00 .

Standard adult tickets start around , with child tickets available for roughly . Familienblock (Blocks U & V): Family section tickets cost about €29,00 for adults and €18,00 for children.

Family section tickets cost about for adults and for children. Kategorie 2B (Blocks R & T): Standard tier seating priced around €37,00 for adults and €21,00 for children.

Standard tier seating priced around for adults and for children. Kategorie 2A (Blocks B-F & O-Q): Mid-tier seating priced around €52,00 for adults and €39,00 for children.

Mid-tier seating priced around for adults and for children. Kategorie 1B (Blocks I & N): Premium lower/upper straight seating priced at €80,00 for adults and €39,00 for children.

Premium lower/upper straight seating priced at for adults and for children. Kategorie 1A (Blocks J-M): Prime central main stand seating priced at €90,00 for adults (with discounted/concession rates around €88,00 ) and €39,00 for children.

Prime central main stand seating priced at for adults (with discounted/concession rates around ) and for children. Wheelchair Users & Companions: Accessible seating spots are priced at €18,00.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / Upper Tier Listings: Begin around €30,00 to €40,00 for upper bowl or corner sections.

Begin around for upper bowl or corner sections. Standard Longside Seats: General sideline typically range from €75,00 to €150,00 depending on the specific block and proximity to the pitch.

General sideline typically range from depending on the specific block and proximity to the pitch. Premium & Hospitality Resale: High-demand central seats or hospitality packages can escalate from €170,00 upward past €350,00 depending on market demand.

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 Form

Hoffenheim come into this fixture in poor form, winning just one of their last five competitive matches against four defeats. Their sole victory in that run was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over VfB Stuttgart, but they have since lost to Paderborn, OFI Crete in the Europa League, Borussia Dortmund, and FC Köln. Across those five games, Hoffenheim scored eight goals and conceded nine, a return that reflects a side struggling to find defensive stability.

Schalke 04 are in a more positive position heading into this game. They are unbeaten in three of their last five outings, drawing 0-0 with both Bayern Munich and Elversberg in the Bundesliga, and winning 1-3 away at Union Berlin. Two friendly wins over Oberhausen and Austria Lustenau round out a run that suggests growing confidence under Muslic, even if league results have been mixed.

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2023, when Hoffenheim beat Schalke 2-0 in a Bundesliga fixture at the SNP Arena. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Hoffenheim have the stronger record, winning three times to Schalke's one, with one match also going Hoffenheim's way in the DFB-Pokal. The five games have produced 24 goals in total, pointing to a fixture that has historically been open and free-scoring.