How to get Everton vs Chelsea tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Everton take on Chelsea on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

Historically, Chelsea hold the upper hand in the overall head-to-head record with 78 victories, compared to Everton's 61 wins alongside 57 draws. In their most recent encounter on March 21, 2026, Everton delivered a decisive performance by defeating Chelsea 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Everton vs Chelsea, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Everton vs Chelsea Premier League kick-off?

Everton vs Chelsea takes place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Hill Dickinson Stadium

How to buy Everton vs Chelsea Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for Everton vs Chelsea, follow the standard purchasing methods through official club channels:

1. Official Club Membership

To purchase general tickets through official club channels, you typically need an official club membership:

Everton Supporters (Home Section): Sign up for an official Everton membership (e.g., Forever Blue or Forever Blue+). Members get priority access to ticket sales and ballot entries roughly 4 to 6 weeks before matchday.

Chelsea Supporters (Away Section): Away tickets are distributed directly through Chelsea's official ticketing portal. Priority is given to Season Ticket Holders and Members based on accumulated loyalty points.

2. Official Hospitality & Matchday Packages

If you do not hold a club membership, hospitality packages offer guaranteed access:

Matchday VIP & Hospitality: Purchase premium seating, dining, or lounge packages directly through the host club's official ticketing portal.

Official Travel/Hotel Breaks: Authorized third-party partners (such as Sportsbreaks) sell bundled packages that combine official match tickets with local hotel stays.

3. General Sale & Resale Platforms

Secondary Ticket Platforms: Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

General Sale: Any remaining tickets go on general public sale on the club website, though high-demand Premier League matches rarely reach general sale.

How much do Everton vs Chelsea Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Everton vs Chelsea Premier League fixtures vary depending on the category, purchase channel, and seating section:

Official General Admission (Face Value): Standard adult matchday tickets purchased directly through official club channels range from £55 to £75 . Concession tickets (for juniors, young adults, and seniors) are generally lower.

Official Matchday Packages & Travel Breaks: Bundled options (including hotel stays or official experiences) generally start from £199.50 per person .

Hospitality Packages: Premium VIP seating and lounge packages range from £399 to £525+ per person.

Secondary Resale Market: Due to high demand, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub typically start at around £99 to £165 , with average prices fluctuating upwards depending on seat location and demand.

Everton vs Chelsea Premier League: Everything you need to know

Everton vs Chelsea Form

Everton have recorded one win, three draws and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League, and they also drew 1-1 with Bournemouth the week before. The highlight of that run was a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End, with their only defeat coming in a pre-season friendly against Lille.

Chelsea have won three of their last five matches, losing one and drawing none, scoring 16 goals and conceding nine across that run. Their most recent result was a 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds United, following a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal. Prior to that, Chelsea beat Brighton 4-3 and Fulham 3-2 in the league, demonstrating both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Everton vs Chelsea: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Everton won 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three, Everton one, and one match ended level. Chelsea's most dominant result in that run was a 6-0 home victory in April 2024.