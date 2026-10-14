How to get Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Eintracht Frankfurt host Hamburger SV on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Their most recent top-flight meeting took place in May 2026 at Deutsche Bank Park, where Hamburger SV edged out a narrow 2-1 away victory. Prior to that encounter, the two sides fought to a tightly contested 1-1 draw during their December 2025 league fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga kick-off?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV kicks off at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV at Deutsche Bank Park, you can explore the following primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticket Shops: The most direct and reliable route for face-value tickets is through the official online ticket portals of Eintracht Frankfurt or Hamburger SV, where members and season ticket holders usually get early access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club sources or secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz): €18 to €24 for terraces behind the goals.

Seated Categories 4 & 5 (Upper Tiers & Corners): €35 to €50 for standard view seats further from the pitch.

Seated Categories 2 & 3 (Standard Sidelines): €50 to €75 for mid-level views along the long side of the pitch.

Category 1 & Premium Seats (Central Lower Tiers): €75 to €90+ for optimal central views near the midfield line.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Seats (Upper Tiers / General Admission): €60 to €110+ depending on current ticket availability and demand.

Sideline & Prime Seated Options: €110 to €250+ for better angles and central views.

VIP & Hospitality Packages:€250 to €500+ per match for executive lounge access and premium catering.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV Form

Frankfurt head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and one loss across their last four Bundesliga outings, with a DFB-Pokal thrashing of SC St. Toenis also in the mix. Their most recent league match ended 2-2 against Freiburg, and they were beaten 4-1 by Augsburg earlier in September. The 1-3 win at Mainz stands as their most convincing league performance of the run. Across their last five competitive matches, Frankfurt have scored 17 goals and conceded 12, a return that reflects both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Hamburg's form makes for difficult reading. They have won just one of their last four Bundesliga matches, with defeats to RB Leipzig (5-0), Mainz (5-0), and Borussia Dortmund (2-0) exposing serious problems at both ends. Their only bright spot was a 2-1 win over FC Köln on matchday five. A 3-0 DFB-Pokal win over SC Verl offered some relief, but Hamburg have conceded 12 goals in their last four Bundesliga games alone.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when Hamburg won 2-1 at Deutsche Bank Park in a Bundesliga fixture. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in Hamburg in December 2025. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Hamburg hold two wins to Frankfurt's two, with one draw, and the goals have been spread fairly evenly across the encounters.