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LaLiga
team-logoDeportivo Alaves
Estadio Mendizorroza
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Book Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Tickets
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How to get Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Deportivo Alaves
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

Deportivo Alaves take on Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Deportivo Alaves take on Atletico Madrid on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria.

Matches between the two sides are typically tight, defensive battles, with 13 of those 20 historical league encounters producing under 2.5 total goals. However, Deportivo Alavés has managed to disrupt that dominance at the Estadio Mendizorroza, notably claiming a memorable 2–0 victory over Atlético in April 2024.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Estadio Mendizorroza

How to buy Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid in LaLiga, follow these primary methods:

  • Official Deportivo Alavés Website: Purchase directly through the official Deportivo Alavés ticketing portal, which guarantees verified seats at face-value prices.
  • Estadio Mendizorroza Ticket Office: Buy tickets in person at the stadium box office in Vitoria-Gasteiz prior to matchday, subject to availability.
  • Official Atlético Madrid Away Portal: If you are looking to sit in the away fans section, tickets are distributed directly to registered members through Atlético Madrid's official club channels.
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How much do Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Deportivo Alavés vs. Atlético Madrid at the Mendizorrotza Stadium vary depending on where you purchase them and the seat category:

Face-Value Ticket Prices (Official Outlets)

  • Standard Category Seats: Official face-value tickets sold directly through Deportivo Alavés typically start from €30 to €45 for end-stand seating (Fondo Cervantes / Fondo Polideportivo).
  • Mid-Tier & Central Stands: Preferred side-stand seating (Preferente or Tribuna) usually ranges from €50 to €90.
  • Away Sector Seats: Official away section tickets distributed by Atlético Madrid to their members generally cost around €30 to €40 per standardized LaLiga regulations for visiting fans.
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Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Form

Deportivo Alaves arrive in strong form, recording four wins and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-2 win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also beat Villarreal 1-0 and Getafe 3-0 earlier in the campaign. Across those five outings, Alaves scored 11 goals and conceded four, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico Madrid's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent competitive result was a 3-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, which followed a 3-1 win away at Sevilla and a 2-2 draw with Villarreal. Atletico scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches, with their results showing both attacking quality and defensive inconsistency.

ALA

ALA - Form

VIL
W1-0
OSA
W5-2
SAN
L2-1
VAL
L0-1
ATH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATM

ATM - Form

ATH
L3-0
LIV
L2-1
RSO
W0-3
OSA
W4-0
RMA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on January 18, 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at home. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Mendizorroza in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Atletico have won two, Alaves have won one, and two matches ended in draws, with the sides scoring a combined nine goals across those meetings.

Head to Head

Deportivo AlavesDrawAtletico Madrid
1
2
2
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
0
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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