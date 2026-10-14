How to get Copa Libertadores Final 2026 tickets: TBC vs TBC, 28 November information, Estadio Centenario & more

The 2026 CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Final takes center stage on Saturday, 28 November 2026 at the historic Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 UYT (local time).

As the 67th edition of South America’s most coveted club competition reaches its climax, continental royalty prepares to descend on the cradle of international football.

With the semi-finals pitting Argentine giants Estudiantes de La Plata against Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo, and 2023 champions Fluminense battling domestic rivals Palmeiras, the stage is set for a monumental single-match spectacle.

When is Copa Libertadores Final kick-off?

Venue and kick-off time details for this Copa Libertadores fixture have not yet been confirmed. This section will be updated with full match information as it becomes available.

Copa Libertadores - Final 28 Oct 2026 - 17:00

How to Buy Copa Libertadores Final 2026 Tickets?

CONMEBOL Official Platform (Neutral Categories 1 & 2): General public tickets for the neutral grandstands (Tribuna Olímpica and Tribuna América) are sold directly through CONMEBOL’s official ticketing portal. Registration requires creating an account with your passport number, followed by an early-access lottery window and a first-come, first-served general sale in late October/early November.

Finalist Club Allocations (Category 3 Exclusive Ends)

Each finalist club receives a dedicated quota of Category 3 tickets (historically around 12,000 to 15,000 per club) for the Tribuna Ámsterdam and Tribuna Colombes.

These are distributed exclusively through the qualifying clubs' own membership portals (such as SoySocio for Estudiantes or Sócio-Torcedor programs for Flamengo, Fluminense, or Palmeiras), prioritizing members with top-tier loyalty points.

Official Travel & Hospitality Packages

CONMEBOL partners with licensed sports travel operators to provide hospitality packages.

These include prime Category 1 or club-level seating, VIP hospitality lounge access before the match, luxury hotel accommodation in Montevideo, and airport/stadium ground transfers.

Secondary Marketplaces & Resale Platforms

For international fans unable to secure face-value tickets during initial club or CONMEBOL general releases, established secondary ticketing platforms and football tour agencies list verified seats across all tiers, backed by buyer guarantees.

Digital App Ticketing & Mandatory Photo ID

All tickets for the 2026 Final are issued via CONMEBOL’s official digital ticketing mobile app.

Barcodes activate only on matchday to prevent counterfeits.

Entry requires a physical passport or national government photo ID matching the legal name registered on the digital ticket pass.

What to know travelling to the Copa Libertadores Final 2026?