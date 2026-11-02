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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoLeeds United
Book Chelsea vs Leeds United Tickets
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How to get Chelsea vs Leeds United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Chelsea
Leeds United
Premier League

Chelsea take on Leeds United in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Chelsea host Leeds United on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in London.

In their most recent meeting on September 9, 2026, Chelsea secured a high-scoring 6-3 victory against Leeds at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup. Prior to that goal fest, Chelsea also edged past Leeds with a narrow 1-0 win in an FA Cup tie back in April 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League kick-off?

Chelsea vs Leeds United kicks off at Stamford Bridge in London, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

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Premier League - Game Week 11
Stamford Bridge

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Experience the atmosphere of Stamford Bridge live. Secure your Chelsea tickets and don’t miss out.

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How to buy Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Chelsea F.C. via their official website is the safest and most reliable method, though it typically requires an official club membership and is subject to availability and loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League fixture, categorized by official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Adult Member Tickets: Range from approximately £27 up to £78 depending on the specific stand and category.
  • Concession and Junior Member Tickets: Generally discounted, with young adult, senior, and junior member tickets scaling down from roughly £14 to £59 based on seating location.
  • General Sale Add-On: General public tickets (if available after member allocations) are priced about £5 higher than member pricing across respective seating categories.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Resale / General Admission: Start at around £129 for upper tier sections, with overall market averages tracking higher depending on demand.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Start from roughly £200 and scale upward depending on the lounge access and exact seating configuration.
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Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Chelsea vs Leeds United Form

Chelsea have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win at Everton, and they also put five past Bournemouth in a commanding home display. The one blemish in that run was a 3-0 defeat to Brentford. Across those five games, the Blues have scored 15 goals and conceded nine, reflecting both their attacking output and occasional defensive lapses.

Leeds have collected one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five across all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United at Elland Road. A 4-1 win over Newcastle remains their standout result in that stretch, though back-to-back draws against Crystal Palace and Manchester United indicate a tendency to drop points when expected to win.

CHE

CHE - Form

BOU
W5-1
EVE
W0-2
TOT
L0-2
LIV
L1-1
MUN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LEE

LEE - Form

CRY
D0-0
ARS
L2-1
MUN
D1-1
SUN
D0-0
BOU
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Chelsea vs Leeds United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Carabao Cup on 9 September 2026, when Chelsea beat Leeds 6-3 at Stamford Bridge. Before that, Chelsea won 1-0 in an FA Cup tie in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three, with one draw and one Leeds victory — a 3-1 win for the Whites at Elland Road in December 2025.

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawLeeds United
3
1
1
Carabao Cup
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
6
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
3
FT
FA Cup
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
FA Cup
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
3
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
13Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

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