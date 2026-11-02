How to get Celta Vigo vs Levante tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Celta Vigo host Levante on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at Abanca Balaídos in Vigo.

Historically, RC Celta de Vigo has held the upper hand in this LaLiga fixture, claiming 12 victories compared to Levante UD's 5 wins across their last 20 competitive meetings. Their most recent competitive encounter took place in May 2026, where Levante pulled off an exciting 3-2 victory away at the Estadio de Balaídos.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Celta Vigo vs Levante, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Celta Vigo vs Levante LaLiga kick-off?

Celta Vigo vs Levante takes place at Abanca Balaídos in Vigo, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Abanca Balaidos

How to buy Celta Vigo vs Levante LaLiga tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Celta Vigo and Levante at the Abanca Balaídos, you have a few primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct route is purchasing through the official RC Celta de Vigo website, where general admission tickets, club seating, and ticket-plus-hotel packages are made available.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Celta Vigo vs Levante LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between RC Celta de Vigo and Levante UD at the Estadio de Balaídos vary depending on whether you purchase through official club sources or secondary ticket platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Upper Tier Seats: Standard tickets typically start around 35€ to 45€ for upper-deck or end-stand views (such as Gol or Anillo sections).

Standard tickets typically start around for upper-deck or end-stand views (such as Gol or Anillo sections). Lateral and Mid-Tier Seating: Sideline views along the lateral stands generally range between 60€ and 100€ , depending on exact proximity to the pitch.

Sideline views along the lateral stands generally range between , depending on exact proximity to the pitch. Premium and Hospitality Seating: VIP packages, VIP hospitality lounges, or central grandstand (Tribuna/Preferencia) tickets can scale upwards from 120€ to 250€+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Budget / Upper Tier Resale: List starting prices for this specific match from approximately 30€ to 55€ .

List starting prices for this specific match from approximately . Longside and Sideline Resale: Standard mid-tier seats usually average between 80€ and 150€ .

Standard mid-tier seats usually average between . High-Demand / Premium Resale: Depending on seat availability closer to matchday, premium longside or VIP tier can average over 200€ to 250€.

Celta Vigo vs Levante LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Celta Vigo vs Levante Form

Celta Vigo head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 victory over Racing Santander in LaLiga, though that followed a 1-0 defeat to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Three of their last four league matches before that win ended level, suggesting a team that has been difficult to beat but equally difficult to back.

Levante's last five matches tell a harder story. Castro's side have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice, with back-to-back LaLiga defeats the most pressing concern. They were beaten 3-1 by Villarreal and 4-2 by Barcelona in their two most recent outings, conceding seven goals in the process. Their only win in this stretch was a 5-2 result against Real Betis in late August, a result that now feels distant given what has followed.

Celta Vigo vs Levante: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-3 Levante win at Balaídos in May 2026, a result that bucked the recent trend in this fixture. Across the last five encounters, Celta Vigo have the stronger record, winning three times to Levante's one, with one match ending in a draw. Celta's 2-0 home win in April 2021 and a 2-1 victory at Levante in November 2025 point to a side that has generally had the upper hand, though Levante's win earlier this year shows the gap between these teams is not fixed.