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Premier League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoBrentford
Book Bournemouth vs Brentford Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Bournemouth vs Brentford tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Tickets
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Brentford, including fixture information

Those fans securing seats for the Bournemouth vs Brentford Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, September 12, will be hopeful of witnessing an action-packed thriller. You could be there too by booking tickets today.

Bournemouth vs Brentford TicketsBook now

Bournemouth may have a new man at the helm in the shape of Marco Rose, but they'll be keen to maintain their momentum on home turf from last season. Following a dramatic 3-2 loss to Arsenal at their south coast home on January 3, the Cherries remained unbeaten for the rest of the campaign at the Vitality Stadium.

It won't be easy for Bournemouth to keep Brentford under wraps though. The Bees have been buzzing upfront of late. They scored 11 goals in their final two preseason friendlies and netted three against Tottenham in the EPL and six on the road vs Birmingham in the Carabao Cup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bournemouth vs Brentford, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Bournemouth vs Brentford Premier League fixture?

Bournemouth vs Brentford takes place at the Vitality Stadium (Bournemouth) on Saturday, September 12, with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Vitality Stadium

How to buy Bournemouth vs Brentford Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Bournemouth vs Brentford TicketsBook now

How much do Bournemouth vs Brentford Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

M05
L2-1
MCI
L2-1
EVE
D1-1
NEW
D2-2
LIN
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BRE

BRE - Form

SGE
W7-0
TOT
W3-0
BIR
W1-6
LEE
D1-1
SUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawBrentford
0
1
4
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
4
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
Carabao Cup
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
4Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford lineups

4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Formation
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
D. PetrovicD. PetrovicA. SmithA. Smithteam-logoA. SilvaA. TruffertA. TruffertJ. HillJ. HillJ. KluivertJ. KluivertT. AdamsT. AdamsA. ScottA. ScottM. TavernierM. TavernierRayanRayanEvanilsonEvanilsonC. KelleherC. KelleherK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterA. HickeyA. HickeyK. AjerK. AjerJ. SchusterJ. SchusterV. JaneltV. JaneltM. SangareM. SangareK. SchadeK. SchadeJ. AnthonyJ. AnthonyY. YarmoliukY. YarmoliukI. ThiagoI. Thiago
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth

Starting XI

Brentford

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Rose
  • K. Andrews
AFC Bournemouth

Injuries and Suspensions

Brentford

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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