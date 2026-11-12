How to get Barcelona vs Celta Vigo tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Barcelona host Celta Vigo on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

In their most recent league meeting in April 2026, Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 victory playing at the Spotify Camp Nou. Over their last five head-to-head fixtures across all competitions, Barcelona hold the upper hand with three wins and one draw, while Celta Vigo has claimed a single victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga kick-off?

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 15 6 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Spotify Camp Nou

How to buy Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official website and ticket office of Barcelona for home seating, or via Celta Vigo's official channels if you are looking for away section allocation.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Category 3 (Goal / Behind-the-goal areas): Approximately €195 for standard gallery tiers.

Approximately for standard gallery tiers. Category 2 (Corners and side areas near corners): Approximately €200 across the first and second tiers.

Approximately across the first and second tiers. Category 1 (Central and premium standard seating): Approximately €240 for prime stadium views.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / Goal Tiers: Starting around €130 to €150 .

Starting around . Corner & Mid-Range Seats: Typically ranging between €170 and €250 .

Typically ranging between . Typical Market Average: Regularly track between €290 and €400+.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Form

Barcelona have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing twice. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa, while a 6-1 win over Deportivo Alaves represents their most emphatic domestic performance in this run. Across these five matches, they have scored 17 goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded approach that has occasionally left them exposed. The defeat to Real Madrid, 2-1 in LaLiga, and a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League are the two blemishes in an otherwise productive recent spell.

Celta Vigo have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-0 LaLiga defeat to Rayo Vallecano, following a 1-2 Europa League loss to Union St. Gilloise. A 1-2 Europa League win over Celtic and a 2-1 LaLiga victory over Deportivo Alaves offer some encouragement, but their league form has deteriorated in recent weeks. They drew 0-0 with Real Betis in between, keeping their only clean sheet across this five-match run.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Barcelona won 1-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won three and drawn one, with Celta Vigo claiming a single win. Barcelona have scored 13 goals in these five matches compared to eight for Celta, and the visitors have not won at the Camp Nou in this dataset.