Auxerre host Toulouse on Friday, December 11, 2026 at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre.

During the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign, Auxerre claimed a 1-0 home win in September 2025 via a Danny Namaso strike before holding Toulouse to a goalless draw in the February 2026 reverse fixture. With both sides evenly matched in the lower half of the table heading into Round 14, Auxerre will look to extend their recent unbeaten streak on home turf while Toulouse aim for their first victory in Burgundy since 2023.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Auxerre vs Toulouse, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Auxerre vs Toulouse Ligue 1 kick-off?

Auxerre vs Toulouse kicks off at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre on Friday, December 11, 2026.

How to buy Auxerre vs Toulouse Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Auxerre vs Toulouse Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Auxerre Club Ticketing (Billetterie AJ Auxerre): The most direct and secure way to secure seats is through Auxerre's official online ticket office, especially if you are aiming for home sections at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps.

The most direct and secure way to secure seats is through Auxerre's official online ticket office, especially if you are aiming for home sections at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. Official Toulouse FC Ticketing: If you are supporting the visiting side or looking for away-section allocation, checking Toulouse FC's official ticketing portal is the best route for traveling supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Auxerre vs Toulouse Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Auxerre vs Toulouse Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Lower: €15 to €25.

€15 to €25. Central Grandstands and Sideline: €35 to €60+.

€35 to €60+. Hospitality & VIP Packages: €150 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / Short Side Views: Starting around €50 to €55.

Starting around Longside & Premium: Averaging around €100 to €130+.

Auxerre vs Toulouse Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Auxerre vs Toulouse Form

Auxerre have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Paris FC, which followed a heavy 5-1 loss to Strasbourg. Their only win in the run came away at Le Havre, where they won 3-1. Auxerre scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures, a record that reflects a side struggling for defensive consistency.

Toulouse have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Strasbourg, and they also drew 0-0 with Troyes and beat Le Mans 3-0 away from home. Their only defeat came against Marseille, a 2-0 loss. Toulouse scored seven goals and conceded four across that five-match stretch.

Auxerre vs Toulouse: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on February 1, 2026, when Toulouse and Auxerre drew 0-0 in Ligue 1. Before that, Auxerre won 1-0 at home against Toulouse in September 2025, and the two sides drew 2-2 in Auxerre in February 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Auxerre hold one win to Toulouse's one, with three draws, and the fixture has produced goals at both ends on multiple occasions.