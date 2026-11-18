Arsenal host AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The two clubs split their meetings during the 2025/26 campaign, with Arsenal claiming a thrilling 3–2 victory at the Vitality Stadium in January 2026 before Bournemouth responded with a 2–1 upset at the Emirates Stadium in April. Notably, that April victory marked Bournemouth’s second consecutive Premier League win at the Emirates, following another 2–1 triumph there in May 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League kick-off?

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026.

How to buy Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Arsenal Membership & Ticket Exchange: Because the initial member ballot for this Category B fixture closed in October 2026, Arsenal Red and Silver Members can still secure standard general admission tickets through the official Arsenal Ticket Exchange.

Because the initial member ballot for this Category B fixture closed in October 2026, Arsenal Red and Silver Members can still secure standard general admission tickets through the official Arsenal Ticket Exchange. AFC Bournemouth Away Allocation: Visiting supporters can purchase tickets directly through AFC Bournemouth's official ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Upper Tier General Admission: £44.8 to £84.

£44.8 to £84. Lower Tier General Admission: £44.8 to £65.5.

£44.8 to £65.5. Family Enclosure (Lower Tier): £44.8.

£44.8. Away Fan Allocation: Capped at £30.

Capped at £30. Official Club Hospitality: £499 to £1,750+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside Upper Tier: £118 to £252+.

£118 to £252+. Longside Upper Tier: £217 to £350+.

£217 to £350+. Shortside Lower Tier: £263 to £400+.

£263 to £400+. Longside Lower Tier: £340 to £800+.

£340 to £800+. Hospitality & Club Level Resale: £238 to £1,500+.

£238 to £1,500+. Away Section Resale: £937 to £1,179+.

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Form

Arsenal head into this match with four wins from their last five fixtures across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw against Fleetwood Town. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Hull City, and they also claimed a 0-1 victory at Liverpool. Across those five games, Arsenal scored five goals and conceded three.

Bournemouth arrive with five wins from five, making them the in-form side in this matchup. Their most recent Premier League outing was a 1-2 win at Ipswich Town, and they also beat Manchester United 0-3 away from home. Rose's side scored nine goals across those five fixtures and conceded just two.

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Bournemouth claimed a 1-2 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium. Before that, Arsenal won 3-2 at Bournemouth in January 2026. Across the last five recorded fixtures between the clubs, Bournemouth have won two and Arsenal one, with one draw, though a pre-season friendly is included in that sample.