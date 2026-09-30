How to get group B winner vs Oman tickets: Arabian Gulf Semi-Final dates, ticket prices & more

The 27th Arabian Gulf Cup delivers knockout drama as the Group B Winner faces Oman in the semi-finals at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on October 3, 2026. This high-stakes semi-final fixture determines the second nation to secure a place in the grand final.

GOAL provides all the key details you need to secure your seat for this huge semi-final clash. Discover match schedules, official ticket outlets, secondary resale platforms, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Group B Winner vs Oman?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Oct 03, 2026 at 21:30 Group B Winner vs Oman (Arabian Gulf Cup Semi-final) Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, Jeddah Tickets

Where to buy Group B Winner vs Oman tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches in Saudi Arabia. The official platform is your primary destination to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Grintahub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are Group B Winner vs Oman tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform start at 22 SAR for Category 3 entry seating behind the goals, with costs increasing based on seating section and tier location inside Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Grintahub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where prices start at 45 SAR per ticket depending on availability and market demand.

Everything you need to know about Group B Winner vs Oman

The 27th Arabian Gulf Cup semi-finals feature single-elimination knockout football in Jeddah. As the top team from Group B battles the second-placed side from Group A, the fixture brings maximum intensity with a spot in the championship final on the line.

Key details to keep in mind for this major semi-final fixture include: