Anderlecht host Hoffenheim on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Lotto Park in Anderlecht.

Their sole prior meeting took place on January 31, 2025, during the league phase of the UEFA Europa League. That high-scoring encounter at Lotto Park ended in a thrilling 4-3 victory for visiting Hoffenheim.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Europa League kick-off?

Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim kicks off at Lotto Park in Anderlecht on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Lotto Park

How to buy Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official RSC Anderlecht and TSG Hoffenheim club websites or ticket offices is the safest and most reliable way to secure authentic seats at face value.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Tier Tickets: Typically ranging from roughly €30 to €75.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper-Tier or General Admission Seats: Generally start around €145 to €155 .

Generally start around . Premium or Lower-Tier Central Seats: Reaching anywhere from €200 to over €450+.

Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Europa League: Everything you need to know

Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Form

Anderlecht have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Club Brugge in the Belgian First Division A. Earlier in that run, they beat Salzburg 2-0 in the Europa League and Westerlo 4-1 in the league. The 4-0 loss to Gent remains the low point of that stretch. Across those five matches, Anderlecht scored ten goals and conceded six.

Hoffenheim have taken two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive games. They beat Schalke 04 2-1 most recently in the Bundesliga, following a 1-1 Europa League draw with Crystal Palace. Their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen stands out as the strongest result in that period, though losses to Werder Bremen and Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal show their vulnerability. Hoffenheim scored eight goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Europa League on 30 January 2025, when Hoffenheim beat Anderlecht 3-4 in a high-scoring contest at Lotto Park. The only other recorded fixture between the clubs was a friendly in January 2019, which Anderlecht won 2-3 in Sinsheim. Hoffenheim lead the head-to-head record across these two meetings, with both matches producing seven goals in total.