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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Kholood
King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah
team-logoAl Hilal
Book Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Tickets
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How to get Al Kholood vs Al Hilal tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Al Kholood
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League

Al Kholood take on Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Kholood host Al Hilal on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraydah.

In their first-ever meeting back in October 2025, NEOM SC claimed an exciting 3-2 away win on Al-Kholood's turf. Al-Kholood quickly bounced back during the reverse fixture in February 2026, returning the favor with a tight 2-1 away victory in Tabuk.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Kholood vs Al Hilal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Kholood vs Al Hilal kicks off at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraydah, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15
King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah

How to buy Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League tickets?

Based on the ticketing details for the upcoming fixture, here are the available options to purchase tickets for Al Kholood vs Al Hilal:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Tickets for home matches are typically released directly by the host club (either Al Kholood or Al Hilal, depending on whose stadium is hosting) through their official ticketing portals or designated regional ticketing partners.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard & General Admission: Start around 35 SAR to 50 SAR for regular league matches.
  • Sideline & Category Seating: Generally range between 100 SAR to 250 SAR.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Range from 500 SAR to over 1,500 SAR for high-profile fixtures.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Resale Listings: Start around 180 SAR to 400 SAR.
  • Premium & Longside Resale Seats: Start around 450 SAR to 900 SAR.
  • VIP & Premium Resale Packages: Start around 1,500 SAR depending on how close to matchday you buy.
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Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Form

Al Kholood have lost four of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, with their only win in that run a 2-1 victory over Al Shabab in September. They were beaten 5-0 by Al Qadsiah, 3-2 by Al Faisaly, 3-0 by Al Riyadh, and 3-0 by Al-Ettifaq, conceding 13 goals across those four defeats.

Al Hilal have won all five of their most recent matches across Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their last five results read: a 3-2 league win at Al Qadsiah, a 1-0 win over Al Hazem, a 2-0 AFC Champions League Elite victory over Al-Sadd, a 3-2 league win against Al Ittihad, and a 2-1 Champions League win over Al-Gharafa. Hilal have scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five games.

ALK

ALK - Form

ALR
L2-0
ALQ
L0-5
AFS
L3-2
ALI
L0-3
ALN
L5-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/18
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HIL

HIL - Form

ALH
W1-0
ALQ
W2-3
ALS
L3-1
ALF
W2-0
ALA
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al Kholood vs Al Hilal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the King Cup in May 2026, when Al Hilal won 2-1 at King Abdullah Stadium. In the last five encounters across all competitions, Al Hilal have won four times with Al Kholood yet to claim a victory in that run. Hilal's biggest win in the series was a 6-0 home league victory in April 2026, and they have scored 16 goals to Al Kholood's five across those five matches.

Head to Head

Al KholoodDrawAl Hilal
0
0
5
King Cup
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
1
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
6
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
1
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
5
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
2
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
4
FT
5Goals Scored20
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

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