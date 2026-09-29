Al Hilal take on Al Fateh on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Al Hilal has historically held the upper hand in recent head-to-head encounters against Al Fateh across both league and cup competitions. The match will be hosted at the modern Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, giving Al Hilal a major boost playing in front of their home supporters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Hilal vs Al Fateh, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh takes place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 31 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match, you can choose from several primary and secondary options:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Official Platforms: Tickets are typically released a couple of weeks before the fixture. You can check the official Saudi Pro League website under the fixture section, or look directly through WeBook platforms, which serve as official ticketing partners.

Club Memberships: Al Hilal offers various club membership tiers (ranging from basic options to higher levels) which provide priority ticket purchasing benefits for home matches. However, memberships are not strictly required to purchase single-game tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Al Hilal home matches in the Saudi Pro League generally vary depending on the seating category and demand.

1. Official Primary Platforms

Standard general admission tickets typically start from around SAR 50 for upper tier or behind-the-goal sections. Better views along the side stands or main covered areas command higher face values.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand starting anywhere from SAR 50 to SAR 200+ , while premium seating, hospitality options, or high-demand sections can scale significantly higher.

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Form

Al Hilal head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League on September 7. They have scored 11 goals and conceded four during that run, with the 6-0 win over Al-Taawoun their most emphatic performance. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15.

Al Fateh have struggled for consistency, going winless in their last five Saudi Pro League matches with three draws and two defeats. They drew 0-0 with both Al-Taawoun and Al Ittihad before losing 1-2 to Al Diriyah and then 4-2 to Neom SC on September 13. The side has scored just three goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Saudi Pro League on March 14, 2026, when Al Hilal won 1-0 away at Al Fateh. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Hilal hold a clear advantage with four wins to Al Fateh's one, having also recorded a 9-0 league win in January 2025 and a 4-1 King Cup victory in November 2025.