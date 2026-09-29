How to get Al-Fayha vs Al-Faisaly tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Fayha take on Al-Faisaly on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah.

Previous meetings between these two clubs have often been tightly contested, featuring notable draws and closely fought battles on the pitch. Both sides view this mid-season fixture as a vital opportunity to secure crucial three points and climb higher up the Saudi Pro League standings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Fayha vs Al-Faisaly, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al-Fayha vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Fayha vs Al-Faisaly kicks off at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 31 Oct 2026 - 10:55 Majmaah Sports City

How to buy Al-Fayha vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League tickets?

Tickets for Saudi Pro League matches, including fixtures between Al-Fayha and Al-Faisaly, can typically be secured through several common avenues:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Official Club Channels: Check the official websites or ticketing portals of Al-Fayha FC or the hosting club to buy tickets directly from the source once they go on sale.

Official Platforms: Tickets are typically released a couple of weeks before the fixture. You can check the official Saudi Pro League website under the fixture section, or look directly through WeBook platforms, which serve as official ticketing partners.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al-Fayha vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Saudi Pro League fixtures like Al-Fayha versus Al-Faisaly vary depending on whether you purchase them through official primary channels or secondary resale marketplaces:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Regulated & Capped Seats: Under league rules, 30 percent of stadium capacity is capped at SAR 30 or less (with a league minimum of SAR 10 ).

General Admission / Standard Seats: Typically range from SAR 35 to SAR 100 .

Premium / Main Stand: Usually range from SAR 100 to SAR 350 depending on the exact tier.

VIP / Hospitality Packages: Can range from SAR 500 to SAR 1,500+ .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand starting anywhere from SAR 200 to SAR 500+ , while premium seating, hospitality options, or high-demand sections can scale significantly higher.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Fayha vs Al-Faisaly Form

Al-Fayha head into this fixture with a recent run of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Saudi Pro League matches, scoring eight goals and conceding five across that period. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Al Shabab, and they also drew 0-0 with Al-Taawoun earlier in the run. The sole victory came against Abha, with Al-Fayha winning 3-2, though they were beaten 2-1 by Al Ittihad.

Al-Faisaly arrive in poorer shape, recording no wins in their last five league games, with two draws and three defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 loss to Al Ittihad, and they also suffered a 3-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah. The two draws came against Al-Ettifaq and Al Hazem, both finishing 0-0, with the side scoring just two goals across the five matches.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Faisaly: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs in the Saudi Pro League ended in a 0-0 draw at Majmaah Sports City in February 2022. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Al-Faisaly have won twice and Al-Fayha once, with two matches finishing level. The sides have shared 12 goals across those five encounters, with the most dramatic result being a 4-3 win for Al-Faisaly at Al-Fayha's ground in April 2019.