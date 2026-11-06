The Big Apple is ready to shine once again on the world stage as the ultimate global holiday destination this December 2026.

Following a spectacular autumn, New York City has solidified its reputation as an unforgettable winter wonderland, offering everything from iconic Christmas traditions to thrilling NBA clashes, blockbuster Broadway hits, and live comedy.

Whether you are traveling domestically or flying in internationally, GOAL provides you with the ultimate guide on how to secure your event tickets, book the best flights into JFK or Newark, and find the perfect accommodation for your winter journey through the five boroughs.

What is the New York City December 2026 event schedule?

GOAL brings you a massively expanded look at the diverse entertainment options available across the city this December. From massive concerts to intimate comedy sets, here is what is on the calendar:

Date Event Venue Tickets Tue, Dec 1 Doja Cat Madison Square Garden Tickets Thu, Dec 3 Wisin United Palace Theatre Tickets Thu, Dec 3 Brent Faiyaz Barclays Center Tickets Sun, Dec 6 New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers MetLife Stadium Tickets Tue, Dec 8 The Compound and Friends Stage 1 at New World Stages Tickets Fri, Dec 11 Z100 Jingle Ball Madison Square Garden Tickets Sat, Dec 12 Army vs Navy football MetLife Stadium Tickets Sun, Dec 13 Denver Broncos vs New York Jets MetLife Stadium Tickets Sun, Dec 13 Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Barclays Center Tickets Tue, Dec 15 and Wed, Dec 16 Trevor Noah Beacon Theatre Tickets Wed, Dec 16 Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Barclays Center Tickets Wed, Dec 16 and Thu, Dec 17 Andrea Bocelli Madison Square Garden Tickets Sun, Dec 20 New York Islanders vs New York Rangers UBS Arena, Elmont Tickets Wed, Dec 23 Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks Madison Square Garden Tickets Fri, Dec 25 San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks (Christmas Day) Madison Square Garden Tickets Sun, Dec 27 Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Madison Square Garden Tickets Throughout Dec The Great Gatsby Broadway Theatre Tickets Tue, Dec 29 Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers Madison Square Garden Tickets Wed, Dec 30 to Sat, Jan 2 Phish New Year's Eve Run Madison Square Garden Tickets Throughout Dec Radio City Christmas Spectacular Radio City Music Hall Tickets Throughout Dec George Balanchine's The Nutcracker (New York City Ballet) David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center Tickets Throughout Dec Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (from Dec 2) New York City Center Tickets

How to get New York City December event tickets?

As of today, primary availability for the biggest holiday events, such as prime weekend performances for the Rockettes or holiday-week Knicks games, is officially reaching an all-time low. With millions of tourists flocking to the city, box offices are heavily impacted.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Secondary Market is Live: If you missed out on primary sales, platforms like StubHub are the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as December approaches. This represents your best opportunity to secure entry for sold-out Broadway shows, VIP seating at Madison Square Garden, or prime seats for Trevor Noah at the Beacon Theatre.

If you missed out on primary sales, platforms like StubHub are the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as December approaches. This represents your best opportunity to secure entry for sold-out Broadway shows, VIP seating at Madison Square Garden, or prime seats for Trevor Noah at the Beacon Theatre. 100% Digital Entry: Almost all major NYC venues operate on strictly digital ticketing. You will need a smartphone with internet access to display your tickets at the turnstiles.

Almost all major NYC venues operate on strictly digital ticketing. You will need a smartphone with internet access to display your tickets at the turnstiles. Pricing & Security: Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites. Using trusted marketplaces like StubHub ensures your purchase is protected by their 100% FanProtect Guarantee.

How to buy flights for your New York City December trip?

Visiting New York City requires navigating one of the busiest travel hubs in the world. Most fans and tourists will fly into one of the three major area airports: John F. Kennedy International (JFK), Newark Liberty International (EWR), or LaGuardia (LGA).

JFK International (New York): The primary hub for international travelers coming from European cities like London, Paris, or Frankfurt. It offers direct subway (via AirTrain) and ride-share access into Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The primary hub for international travelers coming from European cities like London, Paris, or Frankfurt. It offers direct subway (via AirTrain) and ride-share access into Manhattan and Brooklyn. Newark Liberty (New Jersey): An excellent alternative, especially if your itinerary includes an NFL game at MetLife Stadium or you are staying on the west side of Manhattan.

An excellent alternative, especially if your itinerary includes an NFL game at MetLife Stadium or you are staying on the west side of Manhattan. LaGuardia Airport (New York): The go-to hub for domestic US flights, newly renovated and offering quick access to Midtown and Queens.

We recommend using platforms like Skyscanner to monitor price drops. Carriers like Delta, JetBlue, and British Airways are popular choices for the journey to North America's holiday capital.

How much are flights to NYC in December?

Travel costs during the holiday season are expected to be high. Flights from major European or West Coast US hubs typically range from $400 to $1,200 USD during December. Booking early is essential to secure the best rates.

Date Flying From Flying To Estimated Cost (USD) Dec 5 London (LHR) New York (JFK) $750 Dec 10 Los Angeles (LAX) Newark (EWR) $450 Dec 18 Paris (CDG) New York (JFK) $850

Where to stay for your NYC December getaway?

With events scattered across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and even New Jersey, visitors should seek accommodation that offers flexibility and warmth during the chilly winter months.

Midtown Manhattan (For Broadway, MSG & Christmas Sightseeing): Staying in Midtown puts you right in the heart of the action. You will be within walking distance of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, the Theater District for Broadway shows, and Madison Square Garden for Knicks and Rangers games. It offers a bustling atmosphere with immediate access to major subway lines and iconic landmarks.

Downtown Brooklyn (For NBA & Concerts) If your itinerary is heavy on Brooklyn Nets games or concerts at the Barclays Center, staying in Downtown Brooklyn offers a trendier, slightly more relaxed environment. Boutique hotels in this area provide incredible skyline views and easy subway access back into Manhattan.

How to get around in New York City?

Navigating match days, theater exits, and holiday crowds requires local knowledge:

Ride-Sharing: Lyft is essential in the US, and especially in NYC. While the subway is great for daytime travel, hailing a Lyft is the safest, warmest, and most reliable option for visitors leaving late-night events at Madison Square Garden or navigating back to your hotel after a freezing December night out.

Lyft is essential in the US, and especially in NYC. While the subway is great for daytime travel, hailing a Lyft is the safest, warmest, and most reliable option for visitors leaving late-night events at Madison Square Garden or navigating back to your hotel after a freezing December night out. Public Transit: NYC has an expansive 24-hour subway system (the MTA) that is incredibly helpful for beating Midtown holiday traffic, though post-game crowds at Penn Station (under MSG) will be heavy. Having a ride-share app ready is the perfect backup.

How to stay connected during your NYC trip?

Traveling to the United States means you need a data plan that works the moment you step off the plane. Staying connected is crucial for showing your digital StubHub ticket at the gate, using Google Maps to find your theater, or calling a Lyft after the game.

To avoid massive roaming bills from your home provider, an eSIM is the way to go. With eSIM.sm, you can get high-speed data for your entire trip starting at just a few dollars. It is easily activated via a QR code, so you can be online the moment you arrive at JFK or Newark. You can easily top up your data if you need more while following your favorite team or exploring the city.

Key New York City December highlights to watch: