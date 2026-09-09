Zinedine Zidane's adidas love affair: How the French maestro became synonymous with the iconic Predator

It is the peak of sports marketing to create absolute synonymity between a product and an athlete, and adidas have certainly achieved that through their long-term collaboration with French icon, Zinedine Zidane.

The German sportswear giant is celebrating 30 years of partnership with the former Real Madrid superstar, who took the reins as France's new head coach earlier this summer after Didier Deschamps stepped aside.

The OG adidas Predator athlete, Zidane has been honoured with a new special-edition pair of boots. He wore the iconic Preds throughout his glittering career with Juventus, Los Blancos and France, delivering countless legendary moments with the famous tongue and Three Stripes on his feet.

Across three decades, this has become one of the most successful commercial partnerships in the football history and sport as a whole, and Zidane remains a face of the brand to this day.