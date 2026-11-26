There are not many bigger stars in the world of women’s football than Trinity Rodman. Nothing highlights that quite like what unfolded at the turn of the year when clubs in Europe were circling as her contract with the Washington Spirit expired.

Desperate not to lose one of the most talented and recognisable players in the league, the NWSL introduced its High Impact Player rule, quickly nicknamed ‘the Rodman rule’, in order to allow the Spirit to offer Rodman the sort of contract that could keep her around, making her the highest-paid women’s footballer in the world.

How Rodman performed in the season that unfolded afterwards only served to justify the deal. A return of 14 goals and 10 assists helped fire the Spirit into the 2026 NWSL Championship game, in which she also scored despite her side’s eventual defeat.

Though still only 25 years old, it’s not the first time Rodman has performed to an incredible level when all eyes were on her. Be it the way she marked herself out as a star in her own right during her rookie year, firing the Spirit to its first NWSL Championship crown after entering the league to much fanfare given her father Dennis’ status as a basketball icon, or her displays in the United States’ Olympic triumph in 2024, which saw the national team respond remarkably well to the disappointments of the previous year’s World Cup, Rodman is no stranger to excelling under pressure.

It all adds up to make her one of the most fascinating figures heading into the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Rodman has yet to really mark herself out on that stage, which is undoubtedly the biggest in the sport. But looking at her career to date, there are not many reasons to bet against her doing so in Brazil.