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USWNT Abroad 1-1GOAL

USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson sparks Chelsea rout with two assists, Lily Yohannes' Lyon crush PSG and Emily Fox's Arsenal stumble

After the break, USWNT stars returned to Europe as Alyssa Thompson shined for Chelsea, Emily Fox featured for Arsenal, and Lily Yohannes' Lyon thrashed PSG.

Celia Balf

  • The European club season is back in focus, and the latest weekend brought mixed results for the USWNT contingent overseas.

    It was a quick turnaround for the U.S. players involved in two high-profile friendlies against Spain. After a defeat in the first meeting and a draw in the second, attention quickly shifted back to club soccer.

    In England’s Women’s Super League, Emily Fox and Arsenal remain under pressure to find consistency, with the Gunners sitting eighth. At Chelsea, Alyssa Thompson is getting substantial minutes, while fellow American Naomi Girma continues to struggle with injury setbacks.

    Over at Manchester United, Phallon Tullis-Joyce is looking to turn her club performances into a stronger case for the national team, while Lily Yohannes continues her development at Lyon. Manchester City’s Sam Coffey, meanwhile, has already faced a setback after picking up an injury against Arsenal on Oct. 4.

    Here’s what stood out from the weekend, who is gaining momentum, and what it all means for the USWNT Abroad...

  • Alyssa Thompson keeps developing

    Alyssa Thompson Chelsea Women 2025-26
    Getty Images

    Alyssa Thompson contributed two assists in Chelsea's 6-2 stomping over Tottenham.

    Thompson delivered one of her most productive performances of the season for Chelsea, recording two assists in a 6-2 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

    She played the full 90 minutes, setting up goals for Erin Cuthbert and Maika Hamano as the Blues overwhelmed Spurs.

    It was an encouraging return to club action after an uneven international window against Spain. Thompson showed promising moments for the U.S., but struggled to find a consistent rhythm up top or out wide.

    Her growing impact at Chelsea could help build her confidence ahead of her next national team opportunity. Her ability to create chances, stretch defenses and deliver in the final third is exactly what both teams need. The challenge now is turning those promising moments for the U.S. into the kind of production she delivered for Chelsea on Sunday.

  • Big performance for Lily Yohannes

    Lily Yohannes

    Lily Yohannes helped OL Lyonnais defeat PSG 4-0 over the weekend.

    Lily Yohannes and OL Lyonnes made a statement over the weekend, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain to strengthen their position in the French title race. Yohannes started in midfield and played 59 minutes as Lyon controlled the contest, scoring twice before halftime and adding two more goals after the break. It was a commanding team performance following the international break, with Lyon’s attacking quality on full display against one of its biggest domestic rivals.

    For Yohannes, the match was another opportunity to gain valuable minutes in a high-pressure environment as she continues to establish herself at one of Europe’s elite clubs. Any minutes and contributions she can chalk up while with OL are helpful to her case and experience when trying to break into a starting midfield role with the U.S. While she got some strong playing time with the U.S. against Spain, it's clear she still needs time and exposure to a whole different speed of play.

    Lyonnes are now top of the table, sitting three points ahead of Paris FC W and PSG W. Yohannes' side has also amassed an impressive 31 goals in their opening five league games, with the next closest team in goals scored being Paris FC with 13.

  • Tullis-Joyce continues to make her case for No. 1 keeper

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Women 2025-26
    Getty Images

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce started and played the full match in United's 3-1 victory over Charlton.

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce continues to build her case to become the USWNT’s No. 1, helping Manchester United secure a 3-1 victory over Charlton Athletic on Sunday.

    The American goalkeeper conceded once in an action-packed first half, then denied Jodie Hutton after the break as United maintained control and collected three points.

    Her latest international start highlighted a specific area for improvement. In the U.S.’s 2-2 draw against Spain, her distribution contributed to one of Spain’s goals. Still, the encouraging moments she showed in the second half offered something to build on.

    Those positive signs, combined with her continued success at United, should keep Tullis-Joyce at the front of the race for the starting job. Sharpening her distribution would strengthen that claim further as she looks to make the position her own.

  • Emily Fox’s weekend with Arsenal was a brief one, as the U.S. international came off the bench in the 78th minute of the Gunners’ frustrating 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

    Arsenal dominated possession and generated 27 shots, but struggled to break down Birmingham’s defensive block. Fox replaced Smilla Holmberg late in the match, giving Arsenal fresh legs at right back as the team searched for a winner. For Fox, the limited minutes were a notable change from her usual role as a regular starter, but also could have been preservation of her after being featured heavily for the USWNT during its recent matches against Spain.

    Her experience and defensive reliability remain important assets for Arsenal, but the bigger concern is the team’s broader lack of consistency.