One down, three to go. The USMNT, in truth, made things look pretty easy against Peru. This was a young team playing with energy and verve. Two teenagers scored. And the veteran heads also made a decent case for their continued inclusion. Tyler Adams proved once again that he might be the best player in this pool. Sebastian Berhalter also continues to prove his value. Job done.

And so attention turns to Chile, who will surely pose more of a threat. They're a decade removed from the team that won back-to-back Copas America. But this is still a decent side that will offer plenty of attacking quality. And if there's one concern about the USMNT, it's their erratic defense. We might have more of a game on our hands here.

But where does everything stand? Did the Peru win restore hope for a program that needed a compelling win? And what would a good result against Chile be? GOAL writers debate it all in another edition of... The Rondo.