What next for Tim Weah? Marseille captain faces a fight to reclaim his USMNT place

Speaking to GOAL ahead of this past summer's World Cup, Weah reflected on the cycles of life. At one point, he was a kid with dreams. At another, he was a young player making them happen. He's now a veteran, one that, at the time of speaking, was preparing for his second World Cup.

"I think the cycle just continues," he said. "Honestly, we had guys that we looked up to, and now we're the guys in the position, and we hold a lot of power, because the World Cup coming up is in our home, and this is going to be a big moment for all of us and all of our families. It's just a moment to represent and inspire. Being at the forefront of that is a wonderful feeling, and being able to wear that badge at home in such a prestigious tournament is a dream come true.

"I'm still kind of living out my kiddie dreams. I’m trying to put on for everyone."

Weah has been doing that for years now. His original breakthrough with PSG was eight years ago. So, too, was his USMNT debut. In those eight years, he's played for some of the world's biggest clubs. He's also represented the USMNT 53 times and scored seven goals, the most famous of which, of course, was the 2022 World Cup opener.

Yet, as the 2030 cycle begins, Weah finds himself in a different type of spot. He was a bench player this past summer, appearing just twice at the World Cup. His first was an 18-minute cameo against Paraguay. The second was a rough start against Turkey, one that Weah said was nowhere near good enough.

"I think I played a horrible game today. Disappointed in myself," Weah said after that match. "We managed to come back and score the tying goal, and I think my teammates did an amazing job. Me, from a personal level, I think I played a horrible game. It's just one of those days where nothing worked for me."

He hasn't been in a USMNT shirt since, and in that time, things have changed. Pochettino has ushered in a new generation. There are still players from the old guard around, too. Things are getting crowded, and former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas believes Weah is in danger of being lost in the shuffle.





"As a pure right-sided winger for that previous cycle, he was the most successful," Lalas said on Fox's State of the Union podcast. "When things started to change, Weah couldn't adjust. At the World Cup, we saw that emotionally this was a player that was not there. If you're Pochettino, do you say, 'I can still get something out of him', even with all of these changes and his inability to adjust under that? I don't know.

"Times have changed. Yunus Musah is back in the fold, but Tim Weah, it looks like, is on the way out."

Lalas' assessment is, of course, very premature, but the question is being asked. That is out of Weah's control. What's in his control is how he responds to it.