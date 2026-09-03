Life after Lionel Messi: American soccer isn't ready for the void he'll leave behind

Kamal Miller didn't even question it when Lionel Messi just showed up at the Inter Miami facility. There had been rumors for weeks on end that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner might sign for the team. The security at the training ground had gotten tighter. Players were told that the No.10 shirt was unavailable.

But when Miller, a veteran center back, walked into the locker room one day to find Messi sitting there, he was simply starstruck. The rumors were reality. They had secured the biggest signing in MLS history. That was the moment before the moment. Everything shifted then for the players. This guy, who, less than a year before was lifting the World Cup trophy for Argentina, sat there, before them. Miller texted his family hurriedly. But by that time, the internet had already blown up. Messi had arrived, and American soccer would never quite be the same.

Of course, Messi would soon announce himself to the league. It started with an exciting showing off the bench in Leagues Cup, capped off with a classic free kick.









Then there was a Leagues Cup win, a Supporters' Shield victory, and an inevitable capture of MLS Cup in 2025. Three years, three trophies. Job done. And a few months ago, it felt like there may be more to come. Before the season, Messi penned a new contract to keep him at the club through the 2027-28 season. Miami had their guy, in theory, for years to come.

But now, things look remarkably different. Following a gut-wrenching World Cup final loss to Spain, Messi announced his retirement from international soccer earlier this week. And with his personal admission that he finds it hard to capture the drive required to play 90 minutes, it seems that walking away from his club and hanging his boots up for good could happen anytime. Basically, this is the Messi endgame.

That's bad for football. But the global game will go on. For the American soccer scene, though, it could be absolutely catastrophic. Messi has been the lifeblood of this sport for the past three years in the United States - and arguably well before that. If he walks, all levels of the game in North America will suffer, and serve as a test of soccer's strength like never before.