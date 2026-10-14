'A good step forward' - Mallory Swanson and Ashley Sanchez rescue 2-2 draw with Spain, but defensive lapses leave Emma Hayes with plenty to fix: USWNT winners and losers

The U.S. Women's National Team arrived in the Philadelphia area ready to rewrite their story against Spain. Three days after a 2-0 defeat, the USWNT got another chance Tuesday night - and this time, they fought back.

Head coach Emma Hayes made four changes to the starting lineup. Phallon Tullis-Joyce replaced Claudia Dickey in goal, Claire Hutton joined Lindsey Heaps in midfield, Gisele Thompson came in at outside back, and Ashley Sanchez got the start in the middle.

The U.S. started much better than they had over the weekend, but Spain still took a 2-0 lead into halftime with two clinical finishes. On the opener, the Americans looked like they were admiring Spain's ball movement instead of tracking runners, stepping together and staying goal-side.

It was the first time this U.S. back four had played together, and it showed in their movement and communication. Kennedy Wesley kept Alexia Putellas onside, Tierna Davidson stepped out, and the outside backs were left chasing. Tullis-Joyce made saves but looked less comfortable with the ball at her feet, particularly when Spain's press demanded quick decisions.

After halftime, Sanchez changed the game. She got the U.S. on the board in the 47th minute, scoring her fourth national team goal in her first start since Oct. 30, 2024, and giving the Americans a way back.

"It was really special," Sanchez said in her postmatch interview with Turner Sports. "To do it alongside all of these amazing players was really special."

Mallory Swanson stole the show, though. Entering in the 60th minute, she kept the momentum going before finishing a move built by fellow substitutes Kate Del Fava and Michelle Cooper. Del Fava played out of the back to Cooper, who held up the ball long enough for Swanson and the rest of the attack to join. Swanson met the cutback and buried it - her first USWNT goal since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There were more lessons for the Americans, from navigating Spain's 4-4-2 defensive block to coordinating their own defensive movement. Give Spain time and space, and they will use it. The U.S. found a way back, but still have details to clean up.

"[We] obviously wanted to win, but this was a good experience," Sanchez said.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the USWNT's 2-2 draw against Spain at Subaru Park...