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Hashtag United Spencer FC GFX 1:1GOAL

Spencer FC & Hashtag United: How a YouTuber built a football empire

For some people playing Ultimate Team and Career Mode is not enough, they need to be more hands on as the lines between fantasy and reality become increasingly blurred

Chris Burton

  • Does the name Spencer Carmichael-Brown ring a bell? Maybe not, but Spencer FC probably does. And, whether you have seen and heard much beyond the quirky franchise moniker, Hashtag United will likely have graced your social media feed at some point.

    You had better get accustomed to that because these establishment-rocking upstarts are not going anywhere. It's been a wild roller coaster of a ride over the course of the last decade, with thrills and spills - all captured on camera, of course - very much part of what is now a modern phenomenon.

    Football is no longer monopolised by historic enterprises with roots in the 19th century that have been forced to evolve and meet the demands of an ever-changing society. There will always be a place for those storied institutions, but for others the time is very much now.

    Audiences are interacting with sport in entirely different ways, opening up exciting avenues to be explored by those with the requisite ambition, resources and sense of adventure. It is when heading down those paths that new empires are built.

  • Origin story

    Spencer Owen
    Hashtag United/LiveScore

    The intention was to make Hashtag United as unique as possible


    In the spring of 2016, Spencer Owen had a dream. It was not a particularly elaborate one at the time, but would quickly take on a life of its own. What was intended to be a bit of fun - with friends in tow - as the virtual world of FIFA streaming on YouTube was blended with the real life equivalent of kicking a ball around a pitch, it quickly morphed into the roots of a club that now boasts men’s, women’s and eSports branches.

    Speaking at the opening of the LiveScore Lounge at Hashtag United’s new home ground, Spencer told GOAL of how a quite remarkable journey started: “The origin concept is really me trying to find a way of getting a job where I can make videos about football, but actually playing football. Because I've done a little bit on YouTube before, I had a bit of a fan base, and they, for whatever reason, and I still don't fully understand, wanted to watch me and my pals play a quite low level of football.

    “What we were then able to do is add what I am good at. In another world, I'd probably have been a TV show creator, right? I'm good at coming up with formats and things. So I was able to find a way to make the games interesting and get a good opponent and play in interesting places, so people watched it. And then it was, 'can we do this to create a club, actually create a brand and a club and a fan base through this quite unusual start?'”

    The year Manchester United were founded? 1878. Arsenal trace back to 1886. Hashtag United? 2016. It feels a little bizarre to say it loud. “I don't actually think it is that unusual. People compare us to these 150-year-old football clubs, but if they were founded in 2016, they would have had an internet presence. They would have done things in a different way to what they did when they were founded in the 1800s. So it's just of its time.

    “And people watched us. We got a bit of a fan base. And two years in, we were getting a bit older and kind of weren't sure how long we could do it for. And I'd always wanted to get into non-league because my dad was involved in it as a physio when I was a kid. I always liked the idea of having a club. So we thought, 'hang on, we might actually have a case to get into non-league here and actually be a proper club'.

    “I think from then it sort of snowballed, lots of little decisions, things along the way that have helped us. And ultimately ended up with what is now our permanent home here in London. We have a really strong women's team, best in the county of Essex, playing in the third tier. And a men's team that have had some real success and are now going into a new chapter in step four. It’s trying to make football fun again and become a unique football club in the world and, I guess, in terms of the club, eventually joining the league system.”

  • Chelsea legend on board

    Spencer Owen Cesar Azpilicueta
    Getty

    Former Spain international Azpilicueta became a co-owner in 2018

    Hashtag are all about making positive noise and breaking from tradition. They did enough of that before becoming a competitive outfit to catch the eye of two-time Premier League title winner Cesar Azpilicueta, with the Chelsea legend becoming a co-owner of the club in early 2018.

    The former Spain international, who made 508 appearances for the Blues across 11 memorable years at Stamford Bridge, is more than just a famous figurehead and shares the collective vision and drive that has allowed The Tags to flourish.

    Spencer said: “Azpi getting involved was really early on, to be fair to him. It was way before we got into non-league. We had a big presence in eSports at the time and he has big eSports interests himself. So we got introduced and he was quite keen to be part of our project.

    “Lovely guy, understood the point of the club, wasn't trying to make it something it wasn't. And yeah, he put some money in, but also it was his connections and introductions and things that have been invaluable. He's very interested in the business side of football. Now he's retired, I think you're going to see more of that from him. And he was down this season as well for our first home game. We love that.”

  • Ultimate ambition

    Hashtag United goal
    Hashtag United/LiveScore

    How far up the Football League ladder will Hashtag be able to climb?


    Having got the ball rolling in 11-a-side competition, Hashtag’s stock soared - with a run of 21 consecutive victories during the 2022-23 campaign seeing them earn promotion into the Isthmian League Premier Division.

    Voluntary demotion was requested and agreed in 2025-26, as one step backwards paves the way for a couple more to be taken in a forwards direction, but what is the ultimate goal? Does Spencer dream of guiding the club to the very top of English football’s fabled league ladder?

    The man himself said: “The pyramid in England does allow you to get to the Premier League, but it's not quite as simple as that. You need a lot of money and you have to really have a business case. Because for me, I've never really been interested in running a club that doesn't make sense.

    “It's never been an ego play for me. It's been, can we actually create a club within a system of football now which is inherently flawed, in my opinion. Can we find a way to do something that actually makes sense, serving this community like a football club does and should, both online and in real life? And we're starting to get better at the real life bit, but we've been pretty good at the online bit - actually giving something to our fans who watch us online, giving them a thing to support, a thing to feel part of.”

    He said of delivering a unique concept: “What's lovely about Hashtag is that you don't have to be from our town to support us. You could be watching us from anywhere. And we have people all over the world that watch and sometimes travel to our games. And it's much more like a philosophic thing. If you're of a certain age, brought up on the internet, watching certain content, you kind of understand why Hashtag exists. There's obviously a lot of people that don't. But realistically, they're not our target market. In the same way that back in the day, a club from Manchester wouldn't be worried about people from Scotland supporting them.

    “The Premier League would be amazing but for me it's about, can we become a truly unique football club? Can we be a bit of a shining light in putting fans first, doing things properly, treating people properly?' Because there's a lot of that naughtiness in non-league particularly. And be a proper, proper business that has respect for people. And does that mean we level out one day as a professional football club? I'd like to think that's a realistic aim. I wouldn't necessarily put a league on it. But I'd love us to be a full-time football club that has full-time athletes, that is doing all the things I just described, and makes sense as well, isn't needed to be constantly propped up, isn't riddled with debt, that actually makes sense.”

  • Biggest challenges

    Hashtag United 2026
    Hashtag United/LiveScore

    Starting a football team from scratch is not easy and never cheap

    The idea of creating your own football club may sound appealing, but what does that look and feel like in practice? Swapping controllers for corner flags is an intriguing concept, but how do you get such a project off the ground and make it run as smoothly as possible when there are so many factors to take into consideration?

    Asked about the biggest challenges, Spencer said: “I think it's just money. Because all things are surmountable when you've got resource. People talk about the travel a lot. It's just the cost, right? It's the cost. It's the coaches, it's the hotels if you need them. It's not cheap. But, ultimately, that's why I talk about business case, I talk about sustainability, I talk about reasons for existing. The better you are on the last point, the more likely you are to attract fans and sponsors and things like that. Because you are a unique entity that people want to support.

    “And now we've got the likes of LiveScore supporting us. And fair play to them because they supported us in what, from the outside, was probably quite a dark hour. Not just a relegation, but a relegation request. Lots of criticism. Lots of misinterpretation of what was going on at the club. But they believed in the vision that we explained to them about what we're building here. And that's crucial. I think it's a great partnership. And it's a partnership that makes sense. Because they supported us because what we're doing was different, rather than in spite of it. I would say to anyone else who's thinking, ‘Oh, it's hard to do a club’. Well, is your club unique? Is there a reason for someone to give you money? If you haven't got that, there's enough clubs that exist already.”

  • Sourcing players

    Hashtag United 2026
    Hashtag United/LiveScore

    Players know that there will be more eyes on them at Hashtag

    The lower levels of English football are a world away from the eye-watering 10-year contracts put in place by the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea as cash is splashed in ever more elaborate ways.

    In the amateur ranks, deals are short and that leads to an inevitable turnover of players on an annual basis. How have Hashtag set about assembling a squad and sourcing performers that help to keep collective standards high?

    Spencer said: “Non-league's professionalising at a quite alarming rate. Back in the day, it was very much a black book of contacts, some scouts, a few people in the know. You might produce a player for a youth academy once in a blue moon but realistically, it was those connections. Now, you've got things like AI trackable coverage, data, video. You can go and watch any game, pretty much any level, down to our level now. So, you can scout in a much more detailed way.

    “I think with Hashtag, we've always had a recruitment advantage. I'd say that we're probably misunderstood in budget. People think we have more money than we do, or people think we spend more than we do. We don't. But we have a recruitment advantage, which is undeniable. We've got an amazing platform. A young player, particularly, might choose to come to Hashtag, even to be paid less, because they know it's going to get them a move. And that's something we pride ourselves on. That's why we'll never stop a player getting their move. In fact, we encourage them. We help them get their moves, because it improves our whole concept.

    “The next player that goes to League Two from Hashtag, or the National League, is going to probably allow us to sign five more. So, we mean what we say. There's a lot of clubs out there trapping players on contracts that don't even know what they're signing, and they're really ruining their career. We're the opposite of that. We want to build your career. And that's why we've had such success. So even this year, for the relegation, we've retained pretty much every player we wanted to retain. They stayed with the project. Super rare in non-league to see that.”

  • Chasing down KSI

    KSI
    Getty

    Another star with ties to YouTube is now involved with Dagenham & Redbridge

    Spencer is not the only former FIFA streamer to have dipped his toe into the waters of non-league club ownership. KSI - a man of many talents - has done likewise at Dagenham & Redbridge, with grand plans for another east London outfit being drawn up.

    Hashtag are, even after their step down into the Isthmian League North Division, only a couple of levels below the Daggers. Does chasing down a Britain’s Got Talent judge form part of the grand plan for Spencer and Co?

    He said when presented with that question: “Well, if it was the target, we probably wouldn't have done the relegation request, because we were one level behind them last year. We played them in a pre-season game, and shout out to JJ (KSI) and the guys for coming down and playing us. We had a decent performance that day. We just lost 2-1. And they're obviously local to here as well. So, we're definitely not chasing them down. They have got more money than us. They can probably set their sights on EFL football in a much more realistic way than we can.

    “If anything, what we'd love to do is almost be a yin to their yang. They're going to be playing in the National League at some point. So, they've got a lot of fans that can't go to games. We think we could be the other thing. In the same way that you could be a West Ham season ticket holder and pop down to Hashtag when West Ham are away, or Leyton Orient, or whoever the side is.

    “We are deliberately putting our neck out and being different. Anyone at the game has been able to vote on a 60th minute substitute. That's not happening anywhere else in England. That's an example of the sort of thing that LiveScore bought into that we want to do, that we're able to do now that we've got our own ground. We were really restricted on what we could do in previous ground shares.

    “Time will tell in the next few years as to whether the relegation request was a good decision, because we should have, theoretically, a unique selling point for people to come to these games, to build our fan base, hopefully level out higher as well. But it's not like we exist just to get promoted. We exist to actually service the community and tell our story through content as well, which is a really important part of what we do. And the content doesn't come secondary here. It's not like, ‘Oh, we lost the game, better not film something this week, because the manager won't like it’. Everything is level. Football and content is completely symbiotic. And it has to be, because we wouldn't be here without that. It's not like we're some joke club. I think we've done some pretty impressive things, no one can deny that, because we put content first and we tell a story.”

  • Celebrity investment

    Hugh Jackman Ryan Reynolds Rob Mac Tom Brady
    Getty/GOAL

    Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Tom Brady are among the A-list investors in British football

    While Spencer bucks the trend, in that he started his own team, famous faces are continuing to flock towards British football. The success of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac at Wrexham - with an award-winning documentary series opening up a window to the world - has made headlines across the globe.

    The likes of Tom Brady, Michael B Jordan, Snoop Dogg, Hugh Jackman and Will Ferrell are now all involved with professional clubs, with the attention that they bring allowing fanbases to be expanded as an altogether different group of followers are embraced.

    Asked about the benefits of that, Spencer said: “I think it depends who invests. You can be really hands-on or you can be quite hands-off in the background. With Cesar [Azpilicueta], for example, we were able to get a really good goalkeeper on loan from Chelsea, which I think probably helped that we had Azpi on the board. I think it added a level of integrity and seriousness to Hashtag that at the time we probably didn't have, because when he invested, we hadn't even played an official game of football, we were just playing friendlies. So I think that added a little bit of kudos to us and then we've added to that with promotions and whatnot.

    “But then again, you can have a nobody, someone who's not got a football name, invest and do amazing things and really help that club. I think it's really about the energy someone brings to a role, and finances obviously make a big difference as well.”

  • Hashtag United FC Women

    Hashtag United Women Cup win 2024
    Getty

    The FA Women's National League Cup final was won in 2024


    Hashtag United are a many-headed beast, with video and social content slotted in seamlessly alongside the pursuit of precious points. No one area of the business is given priority, with a level playing field allowing everyone to thrive and grow at their own pace.

    That includes the women’s team, who have become a fiercely competitive outfit in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier. A sporting ceiling of sorts has been hit, but could be smashed through if the right tools are eventually found.

    Asked about progress there, Spencer said: “The reality of the women's team is we are at an unbelievable level. We are five divisions higher than our men. We are playing household names. We've got Fulham and Portsmouth in the next few weeks. We've come second in tier three twice, chasing down the likes of Ipswich and Portsmouth to promotions to a fully professional league.

    “The reality of our setup is we're not ready to go up and I don't think we'd even be allowed to go up, personally, because you have to get a license. It's not as simple as just getting promoted. And we probably haven't got the setup for the Championship right now. But there's absolutely no shame in being a solid tier three side. Like I said, the names we're competing against, there's only a handful of independent clubs left at our level or higher. And we're doing well. We're mixing it with the big girls, so to speak. So if we can keep doing that, amazing. We always target a good FA Cup run every year because we can genuinely get far in it. We got to the fourth round proper previously, we could have played Manchester City or Arsenal. We could have got anyone. We'd love to get another run like that.

    “Whereas our men are a bit more disruptive and a bit more entertainment focused, I would say our women are what we call our elite team. So, of course, we still want to have fun and we'll play a style of football that is still that way inclined, but they're also tasked with being the best football team they can be. And, for example, we don't see the fans' 60th minute substitute at women's games. We don't think it would necessarily be advantageous at that level, but we think it works for our men.”

  • eSports success

    eSports Premier League
    Getty

    Two ePremier League titles were won by a team with roots in gaming

    Unsurprisingly, given where he started out, Spencer made sure to put gaming front and centre when the Hashtag concept first came to life. The way of the world means that more obstacles have been hit there, but ePremier League titles have been secured along the way and fantasy will always be blurred with reality.

    “When we started the club, we called ourselves a football club and eSports club in one breath, which I think is different to more traditional clubs who have added eSports into their operation,” Spencer said.

    “If anything, eSports was the top level. We sold some players in the women's game, but the first player we ever sold, and for the biggest value, was an eSports player. We've won the highest level tournaments in eSports multiple times. There's nothing higher to win. So we were, for a period of time, the elite FIFA team, certainly the best supported team for many years.

    “The ecosystem has changed a lot in the last five, six years. We had to take a bit of a back step from it in terms of competition. Because not only the barrier to entry was so high financially, but also it was franchised off in the sense of if you weren't a professional football club playing in the Premier League, you couldn't really enter most of the events. So our mind was made up for us by the higher-ups there. What we do still have is a great history in the content side of gaming. So even though I might not make that content anymore, we've got guys like the Hashtag House that have been doing FIFA content their whole time with us, whether they were competitive players or just content creators, or both. We always see that as a huge part of it.

    “The football experience is inherently linked to gaming now, and it always will be, in a way that obviously people who have grown up in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, it wasn't. Anyone who's grown up in the most recent generations knows it's part of your football life. It's amazing that you can keep playing football when there is no pitch and there are no friends to play with. You can go online and you can carry on, or offline. So whether it's FIFA, UFL, Football Manager, Top Eleven, loads of brands and games we've worked with over the years, we don't look down on that. I think it's got to be done as part of a balanced lifestyle, but I wouldn't be standing here with this football club if I didn't love playing Football Manager and FIFA. It wouldn't happen.”

  • What comes next?

    Hashtag United stadium
    Hashtag United/LiveScore

    Hashtag have their own stadium and are planning a name tweak


    From humble beginnings, Hashtag have come a long way in a relatively short space of time. Few could have predicted such a meteoric rise, with friendly kickabouts and exhibition matches becoming something entirely more serious.

    The big question now is, where does the club go from here? Having found a place to call home, a name tweak is on the cards. What that looks like is yet to be determined, but it is safe to assume that any decision made will benefit a club that is so much more than a YouTube gimmick.

    Quizzed on future plans, Spencer signed off by saying: “We've always got the football goals. We're trying to go up back into step three with the men. Women, obviously, trying to be competitive. FA Cup still to come, which we haven't entered into yet, but hopefully have a good run there. And then outside of the football, this ground, this community, this local area is a huge interest for us. Can we get them coming out and feeling proud of this team we've brought to their area? We've brought the best team in Essex to their area, the highest-ranked team. Essex champions eight of the last 12 years, finalists in 11 of them. They have got the best team in the county now. We need to make sure they're proud of it, and they're coming to support, putting on shows here.

    “And then with the club itself, I think there's big questions that we probably need to address sooner rather than later around the brand and around the naming and whether we add a place to it and how we let the fans be part of that decision. Because we're the only club, really, that gets to choose where they're from. We've chosen this ground. It's our permanent home now. We're an east London football club, and we always will be now. But what's our name going to be? And we get to choose it. No one forces it on us. Hashtag's always going to be in there, I think. It makes the most sense. But what can we put alongside it?”

    Spencer Owen was speaking at the launch of the new LiveScore Lounge at Hashtag United, with this a story that is very much to be continued…