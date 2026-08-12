‘I believe in him’ - How Ruben Amorim plans to use ‘perfect’ Christian Pulisic at AC Milan after USMNT star’s difficult World Cup
"He is perfect for the way I think about football."
Ruben Amorim was decisive with his assessment of Christian Pulisic. Nearly as decisive, it has to be said, as he is with how he thinks about the sport. In these first few weeks, Amorim's big task is to get AC Milan to see the game the way he does, and the Portuguese manager has made it quite clear that the U.S. men's national team's biggest star is a vital part of that.
And so begins the Amorim era, the latest in Pulisic's long career of many managers. Amorim will be the 13th different coach he's played under as Pulisic approaches his 28th birthday. It's been a long list, one with plenty of swings and almost as many misses. Maybe Amorim will be different. If he is going to be, it'll depend on many factors, but one most of all: trust.
The good news is that, even in these early days, Amorim seems to trust Pulisic. Before a ball has even been kicked, Pulisic's new coach says he's ready to build something around the American star.
"Pulisic is a really talented player," Amorim said recently. "Of course, he had an injury again in the World Cup that we need to assess...I know the strengths of Pulisic. I believe in him; he will be supported in our club."
"I know he had some criticism after the World Cup elimination, but I am here to say we believe a lot in him, have a clear plan to use all the qualities that he has, so I can say to you that Pulisic is really important for us."
So what does that plan look like, and why is it so important that the plan works? Well, the basic answer is that Pulisic is at a crossroads, and Amorim is potentially someone capable of helping him through it.
2026 struggles
Of the games Pulisic has played this calendar year, it's fair to say there have been two where he's stood out. The first was a goalscoring performance against Senegal ahead of the World Cup. The other was the 45-minute demolition of Paraguay to open the tournament.
Outside of those 90 combined minutes of soccer, Pulisic has generally struggled, culminating in the USMNT's World Cup loss to Belgium. In that match his issues were broadcast to the world, both the injury kind and the form kind. If you'd been following, though, there were concerns about both leading up to that game.
The story of Pulisic's World Cup buildup was a story about a drought. He didn't score a single goal for Milan in the second half of the season, which is why they slumped all the way back to fifth place after looking like real contenders at one point. For the USMNT, that Senegal goal was the only time Pulisic found the back of the net in six appearances, with the lasting image of his summer ultimately being him hobbling off moments after Belgium's deathblow. After the game, he took heat for saying that it was time for rest and recovery and that he hoped to be ready for the season.
The injury was serious: a microfracture and a bone bruise that would have ended his tournament anyway. It also has limited his preparations for this season. Once he does return, though, he'll return to a Milan team that is wildly different than the one he left, one now led by Amorim, a new coach who arrives with his own ideas.
A 'perfect' fit for a new coach
One thing about Amorim is that he's committed to his tactics and style of play. His commitment got him success at Sporting CP, and it ultimately got him dragged through the mud at Manchester United. No matter. Amorim wants to play a 3-4-3, or a 3-4-2-1, and, mud or no mud, that isn't changing.
That system worked wonders at Sporting CP, which is how he earned the United gig in the first place. Under Amorim, Sporting CP experienced a surge, playing a pragmatic yet energetic style of soccer. Yet, in the Premier League, the focus was too heavy on the pragmatism, which made Amorim plenty of enemies as Man Utd fans demanded something more free-flowing and flexible.
From a Milan perspective, you know what you're getting when you hire Amorim. He's surely learned some lessons from his time at Man Utd, but, no matter what, his principles are set in stone.
And that leads us to Pulisic, someone that Amorim believes fits exactly what he wants to be doing. "Perfect" is the word he used to describe the USMNT star's fit. In Amorim's setup, Pulisic looks set to play as the left-sided No. 10, a position that allows him to drift inside or combine with the wingback outside of him to make defenses uncomfortable.
"I have a clear idea of where I want him [Pulisic] to play," Amorim said. "Especially with the right foot on the left side, it is the perfect position for him. He can play the other side also, inside too and not on the line."
That sort of role and setup may sound familiar. If it does, it's because you watched it this summer.
The USMNT angle
At the World Cup this summer, Pulisic also started on the left side. He was technically a left-winger, but was generally tasked with cutting inside. He was also tasked with combining with Antonee Robinson, who would patrol the entire left-hand side as he usually does.
Again, sound familiar?
Over the years, we have seen Pulisic used in plenty of different ways. We've seen him on the right, left and central. We've seen him as an out-and-out winger, a No. 10 and as a false nine. The general consensus is that Pulisic's versatility is an asset, but the best way to use him is to get him on the ball whenever you can.
That's what U.S. Manager Mauricio Pochettino did this summer by playing a 4-3-3 that was more of a 3-4-2-1 in possession. It was a system that put everyone in places to thrive: Pulisic outside but cutting in, Folarin Balogun with space to run, Weston McKennie with freedom to drift, and Sergino Dest in positions where he can combine and beat players one-on-one.
It sounds, then, that Amorim and Pochettino see Pulisic in a similar way. The game against Paraguay, then, is a good example of what that could look like. For 45 minutes against Paraguay - perhaps the only stretch all summer in which he was truly 100 percent - Pulisic was dynamic and decisive, helping create two USMNT goals. Despite playing only one half, he still led the USMNT with four completed dribbles.
Obviously, it never went that well again, which is why Pulisic is at a crossroads, one that Amorim hopes to move past.
What's at stake
There is no denying where Pulisic is right now in his career. Approaching his 28th birthday, he is right in his prime and should be expected to combine his athleticism with his experience before the former starts to fade. Yet, despite that, he is also at the lowest point of his career, particularly back home, where he lost the benefit of the doubt at this summer's tournament.
That's why there's so much at stake for Pulisic, particularly over these next few months. For the first time in his career, there is real, tangible doubt about him back home due to his World Cup performances. Generally, he's risen to the occasion when doubted, but this is a different sort of struggle. Pulisic isn't looking to prove himself; he's looking to win back some of what was lost during an injury-filled summer.
That won't happen overnight, and strong play for Milan alone won't erase all of those doubts. It is, however, where the rebuilding must begin under Amorim. With only 12 months guaranteed on Pulisic's contract, plus a club option for another year, both player and club face a decision. He can reestablish himself as part of Milan's future, or the club can cash in and reinvest elsewhere. Right now, uncertainty hangs over Pulisic for both club and country, which is a scary place to be.
It's up to Pulisic, then, to find his own way, and it would help if he doesn't have to do it alone. The belief of a coach can be career-altering. Maybe that's what happens with Amorim. The season hasn't started yet, and the work has hardly begun, but it seems Amorim does believe in his American star. All that's left now is to see if this "perfect" fit turns out to be anything close to that.