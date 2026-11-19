Weather: 7/10. “I haven't properly experienced the winter yet. It's cold now, but I’ve heard it gets absolutely freezing. That's the first thing they said when I got here, they were saying in some regions it drops to minus 20 Celsius! Obviously coming in the summer, it was a nice warm summer, and now autumn moving into winter has been mild, doesn't really rain too much. We’re having a bit of a rainy spell now, but it's great for football. Maybe people visiting might find it a bit annoying but overall I’d say the weather's really nice.”

Food: 8.5/10. “They have really nice food here. That was one thing I didn't really research before I came. I was a bit worried and a bit skeptical, but I eat most things anyway and I’m happy to try new things. Some of the food is really nice - they have a lot of local pastries, the coffee is really nice. They do a lot of barbecue meals. We went out as a whole team for a barbecue and it was so good. It's something you wouldn't really get in the UK, you have to experience it here or in the Balkans region. I haven't had a single complaint with the food yet.”

People: 10/10. “They're really friendly, really welcoming. My team-mates welcomed me straight away. Even going to the shop, and I'm squinting trying to read certain things, getting up Google Translate, people will happily walk past you and help, ask what you're looking for. They speak really good English. If a foreign person came to the UK, sometimes you know the conversation is a bit tricky, but they really try their best when speaking to a foreigner here. Obviously I can't speak much, I can't really have full conversations, so they really do try when it comes to English and that’s really thoughtful. I couldn't complain a single thing about the people, they're all lovely and amazing.”

Things to do: 5/10. “It depends on what you're looking for. I've heard that the nightlife is really good. I don't go out personally so I wouldn't know. A lot of the nature is really nice. But if you're looking for activities, I personally haven't seen many that have piqued my interest. It depends on the person. Some people enjoy things that some other people don't. Like when my girlfriend was here, for example, we didn't really find many activities that we both wanted to do but going shopping is really easy, going for a walk, going to the fortress. There's a zoo in the centre, there's loads of escape rooms. That's not really my cup of tea but I know for people visiting they would really enjoy the city.”

Cost of living: 8/10. “Taxis are nice and cheap, there's a free bus service. If you’re traveling through Belgrade, if you want to go into the centre, I'm pretty sure you can get a free bus. Food and drink are all really cheap. Certain shops are a bit cheaper here than in the UK - some brand shops are a bit cheaper here which is good. You just have to make sure you’ve got your converter up because a couple times I've looked at the price and been like ‘oh, that looks like it would be cheap’ and then I convert after I paid for it and I've paid so much more than I thought! That's one thing I would say, just make sure you have a rough idea of how much you'll spend and maybe set aside a bit of a budget so you don't overspend with the different currency over here.”

Total: 38.5/50

Access to Remy was provided courtesy of AGM Sports Agency.