It took five passes, in the end:
Center back, to midfielder, to striker, to another midfielder, to a midfielder once again. All Taha Habroune had to do was look up, consider his options, perhaps reflect slightly on the absurdity that Columbus had cut through a shoddy Miami defense so easily, and then slot home. That was the Crew's second goal of a 3-0 romp in South Beach.
And it was all far too comfortable for Laurent Courtois' side. Yes, Miami played the majority of the game with 10 men after a quite baffling second yellow card after just 36 minutes. Yes, the Herons are remarkably frail defensively - and will likely continue to be.
But Columbus worked their way through the reigning MLS Cup champs without really breaking a sweat. In truth, it was far too simple. There are times when this sport is very complex, when intricate movements lead to goals, and excellent defenses are prised open. Yet on Saturday evening, Columbus passed and moved their way to a win against a team that cannot cope against an opponent brave enough to play soccer.