The new Philipp Lahm? Hansi Flick's uncovered a versatile gem in Barcelona teenager Xavi Espart

Barcelona were 1-0 down against Newcastle at St James' Park in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie in March when the German manager called on the academy hero.

Replacing captain Ronald Araujo in the 88th minute, he handled the pressure well. The full-back forced Joe Willock all the way down to the byline before sliding in to win the ball, rapidly getting up and passing it on to Lamine Yamal. Minutes later, Barca scored the equaliser.

"When I saw myself coming onto the pitch, I couldn't believe it. I enjoyed it so much and my emotions were running high," he told the club's website.

Five days later he played the entirety of the 5-2 La Liga win against Sevilla at Camp Nou. Due to the visitors' pressure, he had him little time on the ball and there were a few sloppy moments, but he fought for everything that came his way and his confidence in possession grew as the game wore on.

He was back on the bench afterwards, making just four more appearances in Barca's league-winning campaign, but it was clear he had Flick's eye.

"For a young player like me, the manager's trust in me has meant everything," he said. "I'm very grateful to him. His confidence in me has allowed me to stay calm, without pressure, and play the way I know how."

Espart was sublime in midfield and a mainstay in the starting XI as Spain conquered the U19 European Championship in Wales over the summer.

Nipping past players with ease, hunting down the ball and moving it around with class, he was dictating games. With a deft touch to tee up the ball, he blasted in his first goal as they beat the hosts 7-0 in the first game and followed that up with a 12th-minute opener in the semi-final vs Croatia.

Often, Espart would receive the ball, look up and find all 11 opponents in his field of vision. Whether it was an incisive pass down the middle, a combination with a team-mate to slip in behind the midfield or a simple burst right through defenders, he usually found a way to create a promising attack.

Spain didn't concede a goal in the entire tournament and Espart was named in the Team of the Tournament. He returned to Barcelona ready to seize his moment.