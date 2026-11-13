Manchester United dream, USMNT tears: Mauricio Pochettino prepares to leave the 'family' that restored his passion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- It didn't take long for the trademark smile to be replaced by tears, and Mauricio Pochettino tried his hardest to fight them.

The outgoing U.S. manager paused several times, but it never really worked. He wiped his eyes in hopes they'd go away. He sipped water while U.S. Soccer leadership placed their hands on his back to encourage him in whatever way they could. Yet the tears were there. This was a fight Pochettino wasn't going to win.

Before he could say hello to Manchester United, Pochettino first had to say goodbye to the U.S. Men's National Team, and that goodbye was harder than many realized.

"It's difficult now for me to talk," Pochettino said as he tried to reestablish control of himself hours after the news became official, "because I think I am a very emotional guy...We care. We really care, and we are always going to care about the federation, the players and all the people that are here."

On Friday morning, the sport's worst-kept secret was confirmed as Pochettino was officially announced as Manchester United manager. That announcement came after a week of reports and rumors. The longer the week went on, the clearer it became that Pochettino's time in American soccer was ending. That fact hit Pochettino hard as he faced the media on Friday. The decision, as easy as it was, was difficult, too.

Yet it's been made now and, although Pochettino has two games and a few more days left wearing the crest, he will soon be off to Old Trafford. After two years in charge, Pochettino's American adventure is nearing an end, and that fact didn't become easier to accept the more Pochettino reflected on it.

"The most valuable feeling that we will get is not one victory or that we helped in the program," he said. "It is that relationship that was real...I think to keep that relationship and all the memories that we shared, I think it was amazing."

Soon, it will all become past tense, and that process began on Sunday, as smoke turned to fire and Pochettino became Manchester United's next manager after much deliberation.

"When you arrive at this type of moment," he said, "it's always a tough, tough moment because these are not easy decisions...We learn a lot from you, from all of you, from this country, and from its amazing people. This was one of the most difficult decisions. Thank you."