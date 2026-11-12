'Man of the Year' Declan Rice's relentless climb towards becoming a true football megastar

It's been one helluva year for Rice on the pitch, most notably at club level with Arsenal. The midfielder was absolutely fundamental as Mikel Arteta's Gunners finally ended an agonising 22-year Premier League title drought, which he describes to GQ as the realisation of a lifelong dream. He repeatedly helped to haul his side over the line with his marauding forward runs, tirelessness and, more surprisingly, some clutch attacking contributions.

Rice finished the campaign with an impressive 16 goal contributions in all competitions, 11 of which were assists for his team-mates - a reflection of the selfless nature of his game. He was also a key cog in Arsenal going unbeaten in the Champions League right through to the final, and had it not been for a penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, he would have ended the season as a European double winner.

After making 55 appearances for the Gunners during the club season, Rice would have been forgiven for having run out of gas by the time the 2026 World Cup rolled around across the United States, Canada and Mexico, but despite grappling with fitness issues, he was still an indispensable part of Thomas Tuchel's setup, forming a formidable midfield trio alongside Jude Bellingham and Elliot Anderson.

Before England's now-infamous semi-final capitulation against Argentina, Rice looked set to end an already-stellar season by becoming a World Cup finalist.