Norway went into the 1995 Women’s World Cup in great shape. That was the case physically, thanks to what Riise described as an “intense” way of training that really paid off, but also in terms of form. The team had reached four successive European Championship finals, winning in 1993.

With regards to the USWNT rivalry, they were confident there, too. After losing the 1991 World Cup final, Norway reeled off four successive wins over the U.S. and went into the 1995 tournament leading the head-to-head record by three wins. In the words of Riise, when the World Cup came around, the whole team was “feeling pretty much unstoppable”.

They looked like it, too. The group stage saw Norway win all three games without conceding a goal, while scoring 17 at the other end, to set up a quarter-final with Denmark which they won 3-1. Up next? The U.S.

Bar a 4-1 defeat in August of the previous year, Norway had the USWNT's number at this time. After losing the 1991 final, Pellerud's side won four on the bounce against the world champions, with the last two coming by 1-0 scorelines. That defensive solidity would be vital again as the two met in the 1995 semi-finals.

Ann Kristin Aarones broke the deadlock after 10 minutes via her sixth and final goal of a Golden Boot-winning haul. Norway now had a lead they could protect, and with a defence as well-organised as theirs, and players in front of the back line who worked incredibly hard, breaking them down was always going to be tough.

The USWNT came close while Norway captain Heidi Store received a second yellow card with 14 minutes to go, increasing the pressure on her team, but they found the woodwork on their side after the U.S. hit it three times in the closing stages. The full-time whistle went with the score still at 1-0, as it had been since the 10th minute. The holders were out, and the 1991 runners-up had an opportunity to avenge the heartbreak of four years ago.