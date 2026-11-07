From landing Kylian Mbappe to a classy Arsenal collab: How eyewear specialists Oakley have broken into the football space

In order to broach the football space, the eyewear specialists have aimed big. In 2022, Oakley announced Kylian Mbappe as a global brand ambassador on a lucrative, multi-year contract - a seismic capture in a commercial sense as they landed one of the finest players on the planet. He has even gone on to have his own signature lines like the 'Kato' and 'HSTN'.

"I relate to the Oakley attitude in many ways - the disruptive, innovative spirit and the drive to create positive change," the Frenchman said at the time. "The 'be who you are' message resonated very strongly with me and I want to help instil that belief in staying true to yourself and that self confidence in others. And of course, the eyewear is pretty cool."

More recently, he has been the face of the Oakley Meta Vanguard campaign, the aforementioned AI-powered smart glasses that feature the brand's signature Prizm lenses, a built-in 12 megapixel camera and speakers for music and calls, while they also connect to smart watches for seamless performance tracking.

On the women's side of the game, Oakley boast superstars Alessia Russo and Alexia Putellas - now a three-time Ballon d'Or winner - among their roster of ambassadors. In other spheres and sports, rapper Travis Scott is the company's 'chief visionary', while they also work with NFL star Patrick Mahomes, Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli, and South African rugby icon, Siya Kolisi.

Of course, none of these athletes will wear the glasses on the field, but it's these kinds of partnerships that give an outsider brand like Oakley instant global credibility across those different sports and, crucially, among consumers, who, as we've already touched upon, are lapping it up. Running shoe specialists On have adopted the same strategy through their ground-breaking boot deal with Mbappe, their first-ever foray into the world of football.