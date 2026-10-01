Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is football's understated superstar: adidas mark PSG wing wizard's ascent as Ballon d'Or opportunity looms
As superstars go, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a pretty unassuming one. The Georgian is proof that you don't necessarily have to be the biggest character on or off the pitch to become one of the world's best and most celebrated players.
We're in awards season, and after another sensational campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, the 25-year-old is right in the frame for the Ballon d'Or - a prize that many would argue would be just reward for his quiet hard work and moments of individual brilliance as PSG remarkably retained their Champions League crown.
An understated icon of the modern game, Kvaratskhelia was the ideal candidate to front adidas' new low-profile SPZL F.C. collection.
Understated superstar
Across his meteoric rise at Napoli and PSG, Kvaratskhelia has established himself as a low-key superstar, developing a reputation as a hard-working winger who is equally capable of taking the game by the scruff of the neck and producing a dazzling moment of brilliance.
However, it's his on-field calmness that is particularly striking. He is not someone who needs to showboat or shout his head off to grab your attention, instead almost luring his opponents into a false sense of security.
"I think maybe sometimes I show more emotions than I should and sometimes I show less than I should," he said in an interview with UEFA earlier this year. "It depends on the mood, but I always give 100% on the pitch and sometimes emotions can make you think more than usual. When you score that emotion is the best, and every time I go on to the pitch I want to feel this emotion."
Off the pitch, Kvaratskhelia really just comes across as a normal bloke who is perfectly content to keep himself to himself, not someone who craves the limelight or whose face will be plastered across countless advertising campaigns - which is perhaps unsurprising given his humble beginnings in a Soviet-era apartment block in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.
Contender
Kvaratskhelia might have made a fairly quiet start to the new season after missing out on World Cup qualification, but his individual exploits throughout PSG's 2025-26 Champions League campaign could well be recognised next month, with the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony now looming large.
No player was directly involved in more goals in last season's competition than Kvaratskhelia (17), who scored 10 himself, including seven in the knockout stage alone, which feels hugely significant in terms of how his achievements should be judged.
The Georgian was absolutely outstanding in both legs of the 8-2 demolition of Chelsea in the last 16 and in the quarter-final win over Liverpool at Parc des Princes, but it was arguably only after the epic 5-4 semi-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich that Kvaratskhelia established himself as one of the leading contenders to win this year's Ballon d'Or.
Inevitably, he made a telling contribution in the final, too, drawing a rash challenge from Arsenal's makeshift right-back Cristhian Mosquera to earn the penalty that yielded a crucial equaliser before PSG triumphed on penalties. He was predictably crowned Player of the Year for the 2025-26 edition of the competition.
Having been named on the 30-player shortlist for football's most prestigious individual honour, Kvaratskhelia told the BBC: "To be a Ballon d'Or contender, it's already a pleasure to be among these players in the race. I feel already that I did something special in the last year, I'm really happy and let's see what's going to happen."
Typically humble, 'Kvaradona' has actually backed his PSG team-mate Ousmane Dembele to retain the award. "Of course it's him (Dembele), the season he had last year, he deserves it," he added.
'I want to be sure that I gave 100%'
Those outstanding European statistics remarkably eclipsed Kvaratskhelia's efforts in Ligue 1 (eight goals, four assists), but that shouldn't take away from his efforts in helping his club retain their Champions League crown.
The player himself insists he didn't save his best for that stage, demonstrating typical humility as he unsurprisingly puts the team above any individual accolades.
"Some say that I contribute more to the team in Champions League matches, but I don't think so," he told UEFA. "There are matches when you may not manage to score or assist but still help the team as much as you can, which is exactly the strategy that our team applies.
"When I come off the pitch at the end of a match, I want to be sure that I gave 100% and helped the team win."
Face of adidas SPZL F.C.
It feels apt, with the Ballon d'Or ceremony a matter of weeks away, that PSG and Georgia's understated superstar has been chosen to front adidas' latest SPZL F.C. drop, which is fittingly a low-profile collection in black that doesn't scream out for attention.
Continuing to bridge the ever-closing gap between sport and style since SPZL F.C.'s launch in 2024, the brainchild of brand curator Gary Aspden, the autumn/winter 2026 capsule comprises 10 pieces including footwear, apparel and accessories that are steeped in terrace and broader football culture.
The highlights are a black track top and long-sleeve, vintage-inspired football jersey featuring the SPZL F.C. crest on the chest, and two classic footwear silhouettes: the suede Gazelle SPZL F.C. and Winterhill SPZL F.C. hiker.
In a statement, adidas said: "Brought to life by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the campaign harnesses the raw rhythm, grit and quiet intensity intrinsic to footballing subcultures. Set against stark architecture and industrial backdrops, Kvaratskhelia perfectly encapsulates the modern game’s crossover between top-tier pitch brilliance and off-duty style."
The limited-edition AW 2026 adidas SPZL F.C. collection is available now via adidas.com, adidas Originals stores and selected retailers.