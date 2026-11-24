De Bruyne was not short on offers when he revealed he would be leaving City at the end of the 2024-25 season, after becoming surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola. "There was a lot of difference in projects, lifestyle, competitiveness," he told reporters in his first press conference, "but I would say the Napoli project was the best all-round option for me."

And one could understand why he came to that conclusion. There may have been more money on offer elsewhere, but Napoli had the sun, the sea and the Scudetto, having just been crowned champions at the end of Conte's first season in charge. It really did look like the perfect mix for De Bruyne, who wanted a spectacular change of scenery after 10 years in Manchester, while at the same time continuing to play at the highest level.

Bringing in arguably the best No.10 in Premier League history also looked like a great move by Napoli. Conte's team may have been the newly-crowned Italian champions, but they lacked creativity, as illustrated by the fact that they scored just 59 goals during their title triumph - fewer than Fiorentina, Lazio and AC Milan, who had finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

De Bruyne was, thus, signed to add a whole new dimension to an attack that had also been bolstered by the arrivals of Rasmus Hojlund, Lucca and Noa Lang. However, Napoli scored even fewer goals in Serie A (58) than the season before, while at the same time suffering a humiliating league-phase exit from the Champions League that featured an embarrassing 6-2 loss to PSV. De Bruyne was disgusted, and he didn't even attempt to hide that fact.

When asked by Het Nieuwsblad ahead of the World Cup if he was happy to hear that Conte had parted company with Napoli, he stated, "Yes. As far as I am concerned, he was not obliged to stay. There were promises made last summer on the way that we would be playing, but at the end of the day not much of it happened.

"I found that a pity. We played very defensively. If you try to win every game by a one-goal margin with a 4-5-1 formation, you play a certain type of football. Our centre-forward (Hojlund) scored just 10 goals, so you know the statistics are not going to be great... Football needs to be enjoyable, and unfortunately I found that aspect lacking. There’s no point beating around the bush, we have different visions of football. I never got to play in my position under Conte."

Unfortunately for De Bruyne, Allegri has moved him about even more (even during the same game) as the coach searches desperately for the winning formula he so desperately requires to save his job.