Stephen Warnock came through the Liverpool academy, played nearly 500 games of club football, and was capped for England.

But as a youngster, he woke up in the hospital. And he didn't have a clue why.

One second, he was sitting at a computer at school, clicking away. The next, he was in a hospital bed – dazed, confused, and scared. His friends, who were there at the time, told him that he'd had a seizure. Warnock was a promising young footballer with no known neurological condition. Then, it happened again.

He underwent test after test: MRIs, CT scans, countless visits to one of the best neurology centers in the U.K. Yet the scans came back normal.

"The biggest concern, and this probably sounds strange, is that when you go into an MRI, and you come out of it, and they go 'everything's normal,' you start to panic even more," Warnock told GOAL.

Warnock lived with childhood epilepsy, experiencing seizures over a period of around three years before they stopped at the age of 14. He never needed medication, but the fear of another seizure lingered.

He never told Liverpool about his condition. Or Blackburn, Aston Villa, Leeds or any of the six other clubs he appeared for. The reason, he said, was relatively simple.

"There's the fear of losing a potential career. Don't get me wrong; you're a kid, but your dream is to play football. What if say, for talking's sake, I got released, and they just said, 'oh well, you haven't quite done it', there'd always be that element of, is it the epilepsy?" Warnock said.

More than two decades later, that fear still resonates. The uncertainty surrounding Jamal Musiala's future at Bayern Munich amid reports of his seizure disorder has brought into the public eye a conversation that many footballers have long had in private.

Can you live with epilepsy and still be an athlete at the highest level? The experiences of Warnock and others who spoke to GOAL show that epilepsy need not spell the end of a career. Yet a lack of understanding around the condition has left many reluctant to speak openly about their experiences.

The challenge, then, isn't just proving that footballers with epilepsy can play at the highest level. It's creating an environment in which they feel comfortable talking about it without fearing for their careers.