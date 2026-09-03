Hunted have become the hunters: Inside's Chelsea quest to reclaim their Women's Super League crown

For most teams, winning a trophy and securing a Champions League spot would be a good season. Chelsea, winners of six successive Women’s Super League titles until last year’s third-placed finish, are not like most teams. Indeed, head coach Sonia Bompastor chuckles at the idea that the season she is talking about so disappointingly would be snatched at by others.

“Sometimes part of my reflection is to say, ‘Actually, if everyone thinks it was a really bad season for Chelsea, then wow’. The expectation is really high.”

Making the idea all the more alien to Bompastor is the fact that before taking charge of the Blues in the summer of 2024, she was at Lyon, the eight-time European champions who have only failed to win the league once in the last 20 seasons. Winning one trophy and qualifying for Europe is not only not good enough for Chelsea, but it’s not good enough for her, either.

So, the 2025-26 campaign put club, coach and players in positions they had either never experienced, rarely experienced or not experienced for a very long time. Despite a League Cup triumph, it was the worst WSL season for Chelsea since 2018-19, featuring the Blues’ first back-to-back league defeats since 2015 and the first consecutive defeats in all competitions of Bompastor's managerial career.

All eyes have been on the dethroned champions this summer, then, and how they will respond to such disappointment, with that attention only intensified by the departures of captain Millie Bright and record-breaking forward Sam Kerr, plus a striker search that began with its fair share of false dawns.

When Bompastor took over from Emma Hayes two years ago, she was able to continue the momentum built up by the five-time WSL defending champions, defying any expectation of a transition season by guiding Chelsea to a sixth successive crown. Now, though, that transition is under way and Bompastor is starting to mould this team into her own.

The question is, have she and Chelsea done enough since the end of that disappointing 2025-26 season to return to the top of the WSL?