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US CP Soccer GFX 1-1GOAL

‘They’re elite athletes’ - From a helicopter crash survivor to track stars: Inside U.S. Soccer’s cerebral palsy teams chasing two World Cups on home soil

From military veterans to elite track athletes, U.S. Soccer’s cerebral palsy teams are chasing two World Cup titles and opening doors for the next generation.

Tom Hindle

  • Growing up, Josh Brunais had two options: military or soccer. The service came from his Dad’s side, who was a veteran. His mom was the soccer fan, largely thanks to her German upbringing - buoyed by Bayern Munich fandom.

    Brunais followed his father into the military, joining the 75th Regiment, a highly skilled special operations force that specializes in so-called “high value targets.” Basically, when the United States military needs an advanced job doing, the 75th Regiment executes the task.

    Brunais enlisted in 2005. In 2007, he sustained his first injury. The helicopter he and two dozen soldiers were flying in lost power at 500 feet. Eight died. Brunais pulled the other 14 out of the burning wreckage and waited for hours in the snow for a rescue team to arrive. Two years later came the second, when a compatriot stepped on a nearby IED. Brunais had already sustained a serious brain injury from the helicopter crash. The resulting damage from both forced him to retire from service in 2015.

    He was lost. And then, soccer became an opportunity. A man named Stuart Sharp found Brunais in a Veterans Affairs program, and invited him to try out for the United States Men’s Cerebral Palsy National Team. Although he was not born with the condition, the fact that he had sustained a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) made him eligible.

    “It was like living a second dream,” Brunais told GOAL, “making the transition easier, giving me a purpose again.”

    Brunais needed two tryouts to make the side. A decade later, he is one of the most decorated players in program history. He is also, perhaps, the archetype of what this thing can do for both men and women - provide a platform to prosper and educate in a world that so often tells them they are different. And they both have World Cups to win.

    “We all have bad days. We all can lean on each other, but what I like about it is we don't feel sorry for each other either. We're gonna give you a hard time. We're gonna make fun of you, but it all comes from a good place, and I think that's where that camaraderie comes from. You don't want anybody to just throw you a pity party,” Brunais said.

  • 'We all have bad days'

    US Men's CP team
    U.S. Soccer

    The men's side has been around since the 1980s, but came into prominence under Sharp's leadership a decade ago

    The U.S. Men’s Team has existed, in some form, since 1984. A women’s side was formed some 40 years later, and played its first game in 2022. This is Paralympic football. Eligible players have to be ambulant - able to walk - and have suffered from one of a handful of neurological conditions: stroke, cerebral palsy, or traumatic brain injury.

    Cerebral Palsy varies from person to person. Some have weakened muscles or poor coordination. Others can suffer from seizures or need assistance in movement. They are united, though.

    “We all have our rough days, or our pains, or injuries, or our headaches, or dizziness, and we'll give each other shit, and it kind of helps, and we move on,” Brunais said.

    Make no mistake, though, these guys are elite athletes. Many of them are also Paralympians, who have competed in track and field before they discovered soccer. This is something they do at a very high level, for nine weeks per year without pay. You have to be very good at this thing, and you have to really want it.

    As for the rules? They vary based on gender. On the men’s side, each team fields seven players. There are no offsides, the pitches are smaller, and one-handed throw-ins are allowed. Games are also notably shorter, with two 30-minute halves either side of a standard 15-minute half-time.

    Roster regulations can get tricky. Players are assigned one of three “classifications” to describe the extent of their limitations: FT1 players, who have the most significant limitations; FT2 players, who have ‘moderate limitations’; and FT3 players, who have minimal limitations. Teams must field at least one FT1 player at all times, while only one FT3 player per team is allowed on the pitch at any given time (and yes, the “state” of a player’s limitation can be contested).

    The U.S., historically, are pretty good for both genders. The men’s side finished fourth in the 2022 World Cup, and won Copa America in 2025. The women, in typical fashion, are even better. They won the inaugural 2022 World Cup, finished second in 2024, and, more recently, claimed the IFCPF Intercontinental Cup.

    But perhaps more important than the winners' medals hanging around necks is the stories that led to them. The CP national teams bring together elite athletes with remarkable personal stories - and the skill and ambition to compete for world titles. These are elite athletes playing a hyper-specific sport - and doing so far more effectively than many more in the world.

  • 'They're elite athletes'

    Josh Brunais
    U.S. Soccer

    Brunais worked his way into the side after failing his first tryout in 2015.

    Take Brunais. The first thing he was told at his first U.S. camp was that he probably wouldn’t be good enough to make the national team. It was 2015, and Brunais was scouted through a veterans sports program in Atlanta by Sharp. A proud Scot who had no problems being honest with Brunais, the coach told him that he wasn’t at the level required to play for the team.

    “He was pretty honest about it. He said he wasn’t sure if I would come back,” Brunais admitted.

    Sharp remembers that interaction a little differently. He claims it was more of a case of man-management. Brunais, to be sure, had some skill about him - he played here and there during his army days - but he needed an extra nudge. Sharp figured that telling the former army guy he ‘wasn’t good enough’ might be the ideal way to get him playing his best stuff.

    “They’re elite athletes. He’s somebody from that background who needs to be told the way it is. And he sees that intrinsically as a challenge to make himself better,” Sharp said.

    And of course, Brunais stuck with it. He got another shot again later in 2015. Sharp was sold by that point, and named him to the Paralympic side. He became a regular soon after. The United States chose him as the flag bearer for the closing ceremony in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

    Three months later, at an event at the White House to acknowledge U.S. Olympians, President Barack Obama invited two athletes on stage. One was a gymnast named Simone Biles who won five medals and became an international star. The other was Brunais, whose team finished seventh. For Sharp, though, he was the perfect choice.

    “It shows the character of him and why they recognized it,” Sharp said.

    Fast forward to now, and Brunais has 53 caps and has made eight World Cup rosters.

    But not all of these players are military veterans whose injuries ended their service. Some took very different paths to the sport - and are simply very good at it, limitations be damned.

    One such example is John Sullivan. He suffered a traumatic brain injury as a baby that severely impacted the motor function on the left side of his body. Part of his skull had to be removed. That did nothing to discourage him from playing soccer, though. In a way, it was the only sport he was physically able to play.

    “I grew up playing soccer as a kid because my sister played soccer, and not only that, because I couldn't really participate in other sports. In America, basketball, American football, and baseball are popular; those are things that young boys and girls will traditionally participate in. But soccer was the only sport that I could not only participate in but excel at,” Sullivan said.

    Sullivan started with youth soccer and played throughout high school. He featured at higher levels, too, appearing regularly for the only organized club side in a relatively small town. That helped Sullivan hone his skills and become a well-rounded midfielder with an eye for goal.

    But it was also something of a limiting factor, he admitted. When the player pool was the same, at every age - when everyone knew each other - he found himself boxed in socially. Personal expression was tricky, too. Sullivan is gay, something that, coupled with a disability, was at times socially difficult to navigate in a small town in Arizona.

    “Being gay and disabled in the world of sport was really challenging. And so those two specific things are things that I really care about now. I think that I suppressed my personality for both of those reasons on my team,” Sullivan said. “It was the same players every year… it took me three-to-four years to break out of my shell and stop being so shy.”

    Success certainly helped. His discovery of the national team came in a different way. In 2017, he saw a social media post calling for eligible players to get in touch. Sullivan ignored it at first, but it kept popping up on his algorithm. Eventually, he gave in and sent Sharp an email.

    Sharp needed to see a few clips of film, and he was sold.

    “It was nothing crazy. I was just given a list of sort of drills to do through the cones. There was no game footage necessary, which is funny because I guess they took a blind chance on me, assuming that I was skilled enough to come into camp. But it worked out,” Sullivan said.

    He has been a regular since 2017. He started the opening game of the World Cup. Ironically, he received a glut of apologies from the kids who made fun of him growing up on Instagram after appearing for the U.S.

    “Whenever we're standing for the anthem, I'm always standing there and thinking of little kids with CP and who have disabilities like me, who want to be included and are maybe struggling in their elementary schools, feel like they don't belong there, and letting them know that there is a pathway to achieving whatever goals they have, whether that's in athletics or not,” he said.

  • 'Leave that field with the gold medal around our neck'

    Sharp and Brunais
    U.S. Soccer

    Sharp has coached the U.S. for over a decade - and will step away at the end of the tournament

    It’s those stories that motivate the coach, too.

    Sharp has no obvious ancestral connection to America. He’s a Glaswegian, and very proud of his Scottish heritage. He got into Paralympic soccer because it was basically the only version of the sport available to him. In 2005, Sharp was working as a physical education and sport coordinator for a city - while also coaching women’s and youth soccer on the side for the Scottish FA. If that sounds like a lot, it’s because it is.

    “It’s what everyone does. You’re working the pro academy, and you get your full-time job,” Sharp said.

    But Sharp wanted something full-time. And when the Scottish FA announced, quite remarkably, that they were looking for a national development manager for disability football, Sharp jumped.

    “I was able to develop structures and processes for the game across an entire country, and then of course it was still football. was getting to coach football,” Sharp said.

    There was just one problem: he had never coached any sort of disability soccer - something that was put to him in his original interview with the Scottish FA. Sharp had a ready-made answer.

    “Well, I'm not here to coach people with disabilities. I'm here to coach footballers, and every footballer is different. That's the way I'm going to approach the growth of the game, as well as every individual on the team,” Sharp said.

    That was enough to land him the job. Sharp worked there for eight years and guided the national team to two Paralympic Games. After a hard-to-believe interlude as a leader in international sports development for a global non-profit organization - he helped write Jordan’s physical education curriculum to be more inclusive for those who had lost limbs during conflict - Stuart ended up with U.S. Soccer.

    He’s been there since 2014 and has led the Extended National Team Program at large since 2022. This will be his last tournament as head coach of the men’s team. It has been the experience of a lifetime - if only because of the kinds of people he meets.

    “You’ve got a full gamut of society…we’ve got players who have to work hard to pay their mortgages, and we’ve got multimillionaires, as well… They're all coming from different walks of life. They all have different skill sets on the field and different things that they need to improve on. So how do you approach that player and speak to them and work with them on improvements and making their good things better and making their weaknesses stronger? And then how do you talk to this player about the same thing?” Sharp explained.

    It has been a challenge. But it has also yielded results. The men’s national team is ranked No. 4 globally. They are genuine contenders to win this World Cup.

    “We've got the ability to outplay and outgrind every team in this tournament. Our objective is to leave that field with the gold medal around our neck,” Sharp said.

    A 7-0 hammering of Canada in the opening game was a fine start.

  • 'I try to set an example'

    Cat Guimaraes
    U.S. Soccer

    Cat Guimaraes will have to play a starring role if the women are to reclaim their World Cup crown

    The women might be even better equipped.

    They, too, have a collective of remarkable stories and immensely talented individuals. Cat Guimaraes’ journey started with the Men’s team. At the time, when she was first involved with Paralympic soccer, there was no women’s side. So, she simply held her own with the other gender (in her words: ‘I’ve never been afraid of kicking around with the boys.’)

    But she wasn’t allowed to play in official competition.

    No matter, though, there were other interests. Guimaraes is world-ranked in a handful of Paralympic sports, including three track events and the long jump. During her spare time, she cultivated a loyal social media following. Her Instagram has 80,000 followers. Last week, she signed a $25,000 deal with OnlyFans to post safe-for-work content, including gym routines and lifestyle videos. She is the author of two books, and the only athlete with cerebral palsy to compete at the NCAA Division I level in track. She did Taekwondo for 10 years.

    Sound exhausting? Yes and no.

    “It just taught me how to get back up after falling down. Like that was like the biggest lesson I could have learned. CP Soccer is kind of a lot like that because you'd be falling and all this stuff. So it was really just the opportunities presented themselves, and I decided that I needed to take them,” she said.

    It helps, too, that she happens to be pretty good at soccer. She was named MVP at the 2022 World Cup in Spain. She has scored 13 goals in eight official caps. Yet this World Cup, due to an injury crisis, she will also have to play a little bit of goalie.

    “I'm gonna go in goal, and then just kind of basically see what happens from there. I guess is the plan,” she said.

    First-time head coach Chris Maravalli - formerly a goalkeeper coach himself - is a bit more pragmatic in his assessment of things.

    “She's gonna be playing in goal some. To what extent, we're still trying to work through. It goes to some injuries we've dealt with; I really appreciate players willing to be adaptable,” he said.

    There’s plenty of talent here elsewhere, though. Kaia Spencer, 17, is playing in her second World Cup. She found the net eight times at the 2024 tournament - and will need to take on more of the load with other star forward Cassidy Leake out injured. Michelle Cross, a two-time U.S. Soccer CP Female Player of the Year, will hold down the defense. She suffered the heartache of failing to defend their title in 2024. That is not in the plans for this year.

    “The expectations are for us to play hard, give it our all, and to win back our title as the World Cup champions, and to have fun in the process,” Cross said.

    Her experience will be vital. The rules are different for women, too. The pitch is smaller, and it’s five-a-side. That’s an adjustment for some.

    “I try to set an example for my teammates. I hope to educate them on the field. I have been a member of this team since its inception, and I know how difficult it was for me to learn to play 5 v 5 rather than 11 v 11. Now, I am a more confident player, and I hope to set an example and teach the newer players how to adjust as well,” Cross added.

  • 'It's a great opportunity for us'

    Michelle Cross
    U.S. Soccer

    Michelle Cross is one of the leaders for a women's side that expects to win the World Cup

    Both teams find themselves in an interesting spot when it comes to player pools. The women’s tournament is far smaller and so is the group that the U.S. can draw from. Cross was recruited by Guimaraes when the duo met at a track and field event in New Jersey. The two are of a similar age. But, as with the men’s team, there are challenges that come with coaching players from all walks of life.

    “We have players that have experience playing at very, very high levels that now have professional lives, and they have jobs and families. Then we have other players in our pool that are young, and it's our job to help nurture them and shepherd them along because we do want them part of our program long term,” Maravalli said.

    Sharp describes looking for a CP-eligible football player as ‘like trying to find a needle in a haystack when you don't know what a haystack looks like.’ He’s not all that wrong. For all of the advancement of the sport, the team is still reliant on word of mouth, social media, and chance meetings to recruit top-tier talent. Military rehabilitation centers and medical institutions also help.

    “We’ve had players who've found a team by going online to buy tickets for the women's national team games, and then they've seen a link, and they click on it, and then they're like, ‘What's this? A CP team?’ Sharp said.

    This tournament, more than any, is a fine platform to advocate for the sport in North America. The United States are playing host to the tournament at their sparkly new National Training Center in Atlanta. In theory, this is a chance to show the sport at its highest level in the best possible environment - which might be valuable in recruitment.

    “It's a great opportunity for us to showcase to the world our new facility, and also what U.S. Soccer has put into CP Soccer. The players are really excited. Staff is excited. It's good to finally be at this point,” Maravalli said.

    But no matter the result, the reality is clear. These are really good football teams. It just so happens that they also offer safe spaces for those who are often told they’re not allowed to play this sport at a high level.

    “As I get older, I just reflect on the way that I grew up and what being a kid was like for me, and I want kids to feel in their own playing sports, especially those with disabilities. So it's not more of an obligation for me. It's something that I want to be,” Sullivan said.