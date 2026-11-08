Paolo Maldini remembers very little of the 2007 Champions League final - because he had taken so many painkillers just to get through it. The legendary defender was 38 at the time and in dire need of knee surgery, but there was just no way he was going to sit out AC Milan's meeting with Liverpool in Athens.

Just two years previously, the Rossoneri had been the victims of 'The Miracle of Istanbul', where the Reds prevailed on penalties after sensationally coming from three goals down at half-time. Consequently, revenge was all that mattered to Maldini. "We had everything to lose," he told GOAL, "because if we lost again to Liverpool then it would be something very difficult to erase."

Milan were, thus, willing to do whatever was required to get over the line in Greece, and both coach Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Clarence Seedorf admitted afterwards that the Rossoneri hadn't played particularly well in their 2-1 triumph at the Olympic Stadium. They didn't care, though. As Gennaro Gattuso said, "It's our turn to celebrate now."

However, even in that moment of release, relief and redemption, the Italy international admitted that the pain of losing the 2005 final would stay with him "for a lifetime" - and that's partly because neither he nor his team-mates will ever be allowed to forget it. Why? Because unlike in 2007, the gulf in quality between the two teams was enormous. Kaka has called the 2007 winners "a beautiful side", but it was nowhere as good as the one beaten in Istanbul.

As ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher admitted on The Overlap, "When you actually look at that team - that team photo before the final - you're thinking that's one of the best teams not just of that era, but one of the best teams ever." So, how on earth did they fail to win a single major trophy that season?...