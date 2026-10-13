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Soccer in NE 1-1GOAL

Eusebio, reggae festivals and USL's coolest clubs: How Vermont Green, Portland Hearts of Pine and Rhode Island FC are fueling New England's soccer boom

Vermont Green, Portland Hearts of Pine and Rhode Island FC are fueling New England's soccer boom. Can they grow without losing what makes them special?

Tom Hindle

  • Duker Bower was born in 1957 in Concord, N.H. An artist and sculptor, his career has largely taken place away from the spotlight, and he spends most of his days in a small town in Vermont, working in an unassuming studio.

    However, his impact has been very much felt in the art world thanks to two seminal works. The first is a sculpture of the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, who reached India by sea in 1498. It sits in Angra do Heroísmo, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Portugal’s Azores.

    The second - and perhaps more relevant - is a famous statue of Portuguese legend Eusebio, which can be found outside the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, home to Primeira Liga giants Benfica. And, ironically, that sculpture has become an iconic part of American soccer lore.

    The original was commissioned by a Portuguese American businessman from the Boston area, who donated it to Benfica in 1992. A second casting was made that same year and was installed at Gillette Stadium in 2006 before moving to Ludlow in 2015. It is now nestled tidily just inside the gates of historic Lusitano Stadium. This tiny pocket of New England, population 21,000, has a slice of European soccer royalty.

    And quite right, too. The statue, though a replica of a far more famous model thousands of miles away, is perhaps equally appropriately placed. New England has always been, strangely, a pocket of soccer excellence in the United States. The statue is appropriately symbolic.

    It has been earned in a recent surge in both popularity and success. A glut of trendy USL teams, coupled with the emergence of an NWSL brand, tied together by a strong sense of community, makes this corner of the country the model for what small-town soccer can be in America.

    “[New England] is a historic part of the country. It's a place that really values its traditions and its culture, and I think it's always been compatible with what it takes to grow a strong and thriving soccer culture,” Patrick Infurna, co-founder of USL League Two’s Vermont Green, told GOAL.

  • Establishing eye-catching brands

    Vermont Green
    Vermont Green

    The Green have won back-to-back USL League Two Championships

    And Infurna would know.

    His Green are one of a handful of clubs that have led something of a revolution in that part of the country. Portland Hearts of Pine went viral for their jerseys, branding, and understanding of a relatively small town. Rhode Island FC routinely pack one of the most impressive stadiums in the country - regardless of league. Western Massachusetts, home to that statue, has history on its side, and is propped up by a strong Portuguese culture. Throw in NWSL side Boston Legacy, and no segment of North America is doing it quite like New England.

    There is no singular right way to make soccer work in the modern American landscape. The solution for the closed-model Major League Soccer and its 30 franchises is to attract rich owners willing to build massive stadiums. That certainly has its merits, and has brought Lionel Messi to American shores. Then, there’s the other model, the folksier thing that requires plenty of individual effort, and singular contributions adding up to a greater whole.

    New England has managed that - both in terms of building financially stable sides and building compelling brands. Yet it has also brought success. Vermont Green have won back-to-back USL League Two Championships. Portland Hearts of Pine came within a stone’s throw of winning USL League One. They have also curated some of the best atmospheres in American soccer.

    “They can spend billions of dollars, they can build massive stadiums, they can sign the best players in the world. But you're never gonna drag me out of Virtue Field when the Greens are playing,” Infurna said.

  • Relying on historical roots

    Portland Hearts of Pine Fans
    Chris Linscott

    Portland have relied on the 'town hall' formula to help cultivate a recognizable brand

    Yet this whole thing comes back to a sense of community. That is far easier to pin down - even if it doesn’t have all that much to do with sport. On the first Tuesday of March every single year, residents of every township in Vermont gather at a meeting place of some sort - usually a town hall - where they can, in theory, directly participate in local government. The principle is relatively simple: rather than elected officials meeting on behalf of the people, constituents elect local officials and have a chance to participate in community discussions. All state employees have the day off to participate. It’s one of the few remaining forms of direct democracy.

    In Vermont, it’s ubiquitous and has existed since the 1800s. New England relied on it for centuries - even if some states moved away from the model. Still, it remains here and there: some municipalities in Maine and Rhode Island cling to the system. Yet regardless of whether such practices are inscribed into civic law or otherwise, the sense of togetherness it fosters spreads beyond the confines of a singular meeting room.

    “I draw a through line from our own Vermont special town meeting day culture, which is Vermont's form of direct democracy that still exists, where part of what we do is we come to our decisions, we have our debates one day a year in our town halls, and things are just built here in a very personal, hands-on, neighbor-to-neighbor way,” Infurna said.

    That deeply ingrained vibe has been instrumental in building tight-knit clubs, regardless of where they play. Indeed, whether those meetings lead directly to the formulation of a USL League Two champion or the coolest brand in USL League One is irrelevant. It’s a spiritual thing.

    “We're distinct, and we're different. Burlington is not Portland. Portland is not Burlington. At the end of the day, anyone who's zooming out knows that we're really similar people. You know what I mean? Like we're really similar places, and it's what they're building over there in Portland is a sight to behold,” Infurna said.

  • Capitalizing on new markets

    Rhode Island FC 2025
    IMAGN

    Rhode Island FC filled a need for a professional sports team after the local minor league baseball outfit departed

    And then perhaps there’s the simpler explanation: that this is a really big place with relatively few sports teams otherwise. The New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics will always have a presence. But subtract the New England Revolution, which play in Foxborough, Massachusetts - closer to Providence, Rhode Island than Boston - and it is a corner light on top-level soccer.

    Numerous would-be owners smelled opportunity. Brett Johnson, co-owner of Rhode Island FC, found Providence to be an untapped media market. And when the Pawtucket Red Sox moved to Worcester, Mass., from Providence, there was no team in town.

    “I found motivation when the Paw Sox left the state. I find it offensive when people pick up and move these teams because they are not private assets; they're public assets,” Johnson said.

    He was vindicated when Providence was ranked among the top 10 in World Cup viewership markets. They finished ninth in average viewership on FOX. Just one other non-MLS market, Richmond, Va., cracked the top 15.

    Others have sensed a similar chance to make an impact. Hearts of Pine have become the central sporting attraction in Portland, Maine (population: 70,000). The Green are the hottest ticket in town in Burlington (population: 45,000). Even Western Mass Pioneers were forced to move their games to Friday nights to cater to the ardent local support - making them more like a high school football team than a semi-pro soccer side.

    “It's a community thing. You're gonna see someone there you know, and talk about soccer,” Brandon Smith, Western Mass Pioneers' Director of Operations, said.

  • Avoiding 'selling out'

    Vermont Green TIFO
    Patrick McCormack

    The increase in interest and investment could lead to a loss of authentic support.

    Of course, it has come with money. Yes, these are communal places where the tickets are inexpensive, and the beer is cheap. But savvy businesspeople are also involved.

    Johnson is the model of the outlook. He announced back in 2019 that RIFC would play their inaugural season in a soccer-specific stadium in Pawtucket. Construction costs, outside funding, and the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed things, but the stadium opened in 2025 to an official capacity of 10,500 - with scope for more to be added if need be. He cracked the formula, too, by making money off the stadium outside of RIFC games.

    Centreville Bank has routinely played host to music festivals (including a reggae event in August). They have also put on international friendlies, professional lacrosse and American football. Boston Legacy played a handful of fixtures at the stadium, and announced in August that they will use it for the entire 2027 season while their ground is under construction. That helps both financially and in terms of eyeballs.

    “Anything we do to turn the turnstile, especially well beyond what I'll call just that hardcore fan. That's the kind of stuff that I think pays long-term dividends in terms of growing that fan base,” Johnson said.

    Portland appear to be on a similar path, announcing that they will open their own soccer-specific stadium in 2029. They will become one of a handful of USL League One teams to own the field on which they play, and said in a release that they plan on utilizing the facility as a ‘year-round gathering space’. That would make sense, too, as a women's team is on the way.

    Vermont, although semi-pro, are flirting with a similar notion.

    “The Portland Stadium news drops, and for me that's the best thing ever because it's another example for our community, our leaders, our municipality to look at and say, 'well, maybe we need our version of that,' maybe we need the 6,000-seat version of that,” Infurna said.

    Of course, the prospect of expansion comes with the threat of losing authenticity. These things work because they exist at a micro-level. It’s what gives them feeling. It’s what makes them cool.

    But owners and stakeholders argue that the support from the locals will always be there.

    “What I've been really pleased with is the core level of support that we have. But then I think we had that support before we played in the stadium,” Johnson said.

    And even if these places start to grow beyond their folksier roots, owners insist that they will never buy into the glitz of more familiar American sports.

    “When you get exposed to a Vermont Green or a Portland Hearts of Pine, or a Rhode Island FC, you realize that there's something more than just sitting on your couch or sitting in the stands and watching with your 100-plus-dollar ticket,” Infurna said.

    The future, then, is one of rivalry. Western Mass emerged from local disputes between rival Portuguese communities, and have since met Vermont twice in the USL League Two playoffs. Portland, RIFC and Vermont may all play in different divisions, but as USL looks towards a promotion-relegation model, there is a potential future where they are all competing against each other far more regularly.

    And win, lose, or draw, those experiences will be shared by a region that just got it right - from a random statue of a Portuguese legend to mini communities embracing and shaping a captivating product.

    “The future of New England's hotbed of soccer and this really bustling scene we have is going to be in rivalry. It's going to be in competing with each other on and off the pitch. But at the end of the day, I do think there's a world where our successes are shared as well,” Infurna said.