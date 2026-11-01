How 'man of the moment' Erling Haaland usurped Cristiano Ronaldo to become the world's most marketable footballer

Haaland's YouTube channel played a big role in helping the towering forward to break the United States this summer, too. He seized his opportunity to grow his profile there during the World Cup, as the country was completely charmed by his charisma and disarming personality.

Norway headed stateside having qualified for their first World Cup in 28 years, and they lived up to the pre-tournament tag of dark horses thanks in no small part to the exploits of their prolific No.9. Alongside his team-mates and their viral 'viking row' celebration, Haaland captured the imagination on and off the pitch, scoring seven times in five appearances on his country's run to the quarter-finals - including a sensational brace in the stunning last-16 triumph over five-time champions Brazil.

He still found time to post a number of behind-the-scenes vlogs from his time in the U.S. which went viral as he revelled in being able to go about daily life relatively unnoticed, including embracing cowboy culture in Dallas and trying New York delicacies. That prompted a bizarre wave of AI videos featuring Haaland as a cartoon character, viking and more. Haaland even kept things rolling by returning home with a $750 taxidermied raccoon as a souvenir.

His profile would grow exponentially as his country progressed, fuelled by his goals and off-field antics, and Haaland brought in 32 million new followers on Instagram during the tournament - more than any other player and more than five-times the population of the nation he was representing - while he has attracted millions more in the months since.

Haaland admitted afterwards that the World Cup had been "life-changing" for him. He told Norwegian outlet VG at the time: "It has been the coolest weeks and the journey I have had in my entire life. It has been completely surreal, it is difficult to take it in now. You get a bit empty. If I think quickly through these 40 days, it has been completely insane."

Legacy American news outlet ABC labelled him "a global soccer sensation on and off the pitch" who had "transcended the tournament with his unique personality", while NBC dubbed the striker "the MVP of the small screen".

"Off the field, this was the year Haaland went truly global," Long says, "largely thanks to the World Cup, where he performed incredibly well under pressure, affirmed his status as a top striker, and ingratiated himself to a relatively new and untapped market in North America."