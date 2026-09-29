Where's Chloe & Ella?! Shock Kelly & Toone omissions prove Sarina Wiegman's capable of tough love in pursuit of England glory

Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly might still be a long way off retirement but they are already Lionesses icons, players who have come up with huge moments in this incredible era of success for England, in the European Championship triumphs of 2022 and 2025 and the run to a first Women's World Cup final in 2023. For both to be absent from Sarina Wiegman's first squad of the 2026-27 season then, ahead of England's must-win World Cup qualifier against Greece, was shocking.

Wiegman has long called upon the same core of players in her extremely successful time in charge, with Toone essentially ever-present since 2022 and Kelly only dropped once, when her game time plummeted at Manchester City - and injuries paved the way for her to be added to the England squad a few days later anyway. This is a manager who has regularly spoken about players having "credit in the bank" even when their form or minutes have dipped. She is loyal to those who have delivered.

But Toone and Kelly's omissions from Wiegman’s latest squad were not shocking because they have started the new season on fire. There is nothing egregious going on here. Rather, the shock was because it was almost jarring not to see their names among those chosen, such is the rarity. But the decisions were more than justifiable.

It’s incredible to say that, given just over a year ago Toone started five of England's six games as they triumphed at Euro 2025, while Kelly stepped up throughout the knockout stages to be a difference-maker and a match-winner. What has happened that means these two Lionesses stars are now on the outside looking in as England prepare for a massive do-or-die qualifier?