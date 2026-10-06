Talking Tactics: Cavan Sullivan is thriving in the chaos - how Mauricio Pochettino can get the best out of the USMNT's teenage talent

So, the U.S. have their all-action pressing-machine-maverick footballer. Those don't grow on trees.

The other good bit here is the intangible stuff - yes, we're going to have to talk about mentality here. A criticism so often-levied at this generation of U.S. footballers is that they lack the aggression of old. Time after time, pundits and former players sound off about concepts of 'fight', 'wanting it more' and 'doing it for the badge.' A lot of that stuff is nonsense - engagement bait that works all too well.

The thing about most professional athletes is that they really like playing their sport, and while they can be criticized for many things, a 'lack of effort' is not one of them. Perhaps a more accurate characterization, or, rather, explanation for the pundits' anger, is that the vibe feels a bit off. The old generation of this U.S. team, player for player, is nowhere near as talented as this one. But they did have a scrappiness about them. It is only natural for the former players of old, then, to look at this current side, and perhaps project a little. If they had that talent, they might have been able to do even more than their historic win against Spain in the Confederations Cup.

Sullivan offers a bit of hope for that generation. He spent most of the Mexico game lunging into tackles a bit too heavily, reacting to calls a bit too angrily. These things cannot be quantified on a stat sheet, but Sullivan is an emotional footballer. At times, that has come close to boiling over. One such example is in his full U.S. debut against Peru, when the teenager left a knee in on the opposing goalkeeper's head after arriving late to a tackle. He was shown a yellow card for his challenge. A less lenient referee, perhaps not overseeing a friendly, might have handed him a red.

But this is all part of the equation. You take the good with the bad in these situations. Jude Bellingham, David Beckham, Vinicius Jr., Steven Gerrard - all wonderful soloists with near-unparalleled technical ability - had their foolish moments for club or country that have cost them on a big stage. Yet that same individualism, that same drive, took them to unique heights on a football pitch.