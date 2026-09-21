Can Barcelona's young guns still be a Women's Champions League force after huge summer exits?

This time last year, doubts around Barcelona were rife. Amid financial restraints, the Blaugrana lost much more in the summer transfer window than they gained, leaving them thin on the ground and more reliant on the latest talent out of La Masia than perhaps ever before. But the doubters were made to look foolish in the end as Barca conquered all before them to win the quadruple, including the Champions League. Is it foolish, then, for those doubters to have returned this season?

Barca have endured an even more gutting transfer window this summer, one which has seen Alexia Putellas, Mapi Leon, Ona Batlle and Salma Paralluelo depart. The positive is that there have been more incomings this time. A significant fee was spent to bring Kerolin in from Manchester City, while La Masia graduate Martina Fernandez has returned from Everton and another exciting young defender, Renee van Asten, has arrived from Ajax.

But the depth of this squad still looks incredibly light, especially with Aitana Bonmati among several injury absentees in the early weeks of the season. The three-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to miss the start of Barca's Champions League title defence, which begins on Wednesday against Paris FC.

It all means the reliance on the young players in this team will likely be even greater this time around. Will that again prove to be a recipe for success and make the doubters look silly? Or will it all catch up to Barca this season?