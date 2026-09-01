Ballon d'Or Bellingham is officially back! England icon Jude picking up where he left off at World Cup with Real Madrid

The 2025-26 campaign was a very frustrating one for Jude Bellingham. He didn't get a pre-season under Xabi Alonso because he was forced to undergo surgery on a persistent shoulder injury, and when he finally returned to action at the end of September, the new Real Madrid manager asked him to take on a defensive midfield role that limited his impact.

Alonso was sacked in January as results took a turn for the worse, and his replacement, Alvaro Arbeloa, was subsequently unable to prevent Madrid's season from sliding completely off the rails. Bellingham finished up with only eight goals and five assists to his name from 40 appearances, by far the worst numbers of his career in Spain to date, and some critics suggested he didn't deserve a starting role for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Outside noise has never distracted Bellingham from the task at hand, though; it only ever serves to strengthen his resolve. The Birmingham City academy graduate bounced back to spearhead England's run to the semi-finals, and was probably the fourth-best player at the tournament, behind only Lionel Messi, his Madrid colleague Kylian Mbappe and Golden Ball winner Rodri.

Now, he's picking up from where he left off in North America with a resurgent Madrid side led by Jose Mourinho. Anyone who dared suggest that Bellingham had already reached his career peak may have to go into hiding, because the 23-year-old looks in better shape than ever, and Real appear primed to fight for the biggest honours once again.