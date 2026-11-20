The Kop played a pivotal part in Liverpool's surprise 2024-25 title triumph under former coach Arne Slot, as the Dutchman's team lost just one home game all season long, and only dropped points in four other outings. However, in the space of 10 days last winter, Liverpool suffered back-to-back three-goal losses at Anfield, against Nottingham Forest and PSV, before then being held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Sunderland, meaning the Reds had failed to win three consecutive games at Anfield in all competitions since the Covid pandemic, when all matches were played behind closed doors.

Slot openly conceded at the time that "teams that play us now think they can get a result", while Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris admitted that he couldn't believe how much "time and space to play" his team had been afforded. Slot clearly felt that he needed to stop the rot after a historically bad run of results, but his increasingly conservative tactics ultimately led to him being sacked just a year after winning the league.

"There was one constant while I was watching and playing for Liverpool, irrespective of where we were in the table: when you play at Anfield, you respect no-one," former midfielder Danny Murphy recently told talkSPORT. "You have to go after your opponent and try to win the game. You have to do that. It's always been that way.

"Last season was the first time in many, many years that teams had come to Anfield and dictated the game. Liverpool were playing counter-attacking football at home, and that's when the fans started to turn [against Slot]."

The tipping point arguably arrived not after a defeat, but a desperately disappointing draw with a dreadful, relegation-threatened Tottenham team that prompted a chorus of boos from a crowd renowned for its patience.

"I think there's a difference with most supporters in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans," former Reds defender Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports. "It's not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on a manager who has won a title less than a year before, but I felt there was a big shift on Sunday in terms of how the crowd felt about the team and the manager. The booing at the end, that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase. I think it's going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot. Once you lose that crowd, it's really difficult to get them back."

And Carragher was right, with Slot sacked at the end of a torturous and trophy-less campaign that concluded with Liverpool limping home in fifth place in the Premier League after failing to win any of their final four games. However, while the atmosphere at Anfield has undoubtedly improved this season, the results have not.