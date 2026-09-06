Americans Abroad: Gio Reyna opens Ligue 1 account as Ricardo Pepi and Joe Scally score while wait for Christian Pulisic's AC Milan return continues

The transfer window is over, and it was an eventful one for members of the U.S. Men's National Team. But now, for better or worse, players are where they are, and several American stars with both new and familiar clubs made statements in this first game post-transfer window.

Three members of this summer's World Cup team found the back of the net this weekend. Ricardo Pepi continued doing what he always does. Gio Reyna offered another glimpse of the talent that has kept so many believers in his corner despite a difficult few years. And then there's Joe Scally, an unlikely goalscorer who gave a club that may have been willing to let him leave this summer a reason to be glad he stayed.

Still, injuries kept Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie out of one of the marquee matchups between Americans in Europe, though Juventus and Milan provided plenty of fireworks without them.

GOAL reviews those storylines and more in the latest edition of Americans Abroad...



