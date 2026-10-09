Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie have a point to prove as Gio Reyna looks to build on USMNT revival

This international break lasted forever.
It's hard to believe that the last domestic football match we all consumed was on Sept. 20. Back then, Man City had not publicly been found guilty of 114 financial breaches. The USMNT were still facing all sorts of skepticism thanks to a young roster and uncertain state following the World Cup exit. Jose Mourinho was showing up to press conferences with printouts of refereeing decisions. And Cristiano Ronaldo was still very much a harmonious Portuguese National Team player.
How things can change, eh?
The football world has kind of blown up since then. Yet while everything else sort of burns, the USMNT outlook is pretty good. Manager Mauricio Pochettino now has something resembling roster depth, and his big names - once certain stars - have something to prove. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that.
It helps, too, that they are all playing for their clubs this weekend. So, with that, GOAL looks at the games ahead for some of the top Americans Abroad...